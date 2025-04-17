DR. HARRIS UNLEASHES FIRESTORM: BLASTS PM DREW’S ‘SQUANDERMANIA’ AND GLOBAL JOYRIDES AS “CLOWN SHOW” WASTING TAXPAYERS’ MONEY!

In an explosive, no-holds-barred press conference, former Prime Minister and current PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris ripped into Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, condemning his extravagant overseas trips as nothing more than costly joyrides filled with oversized delegations that deliver zero tangible benefits to the nation.

Speaking at the highly charged PLP Monthly Press Conference for April, Dr. Harris slammed the Drew administration, branding their international junkets as “squandermania.”

“The people must see value for money in everything you do as a government,” Dr. Harris thundered. “Don’t come back with a show. Don’t come back telling us you had camel milk. What good is camel milk to the rest of us who can’t even afford Carnation milk?”

Singling out a recent controversial trip to Nigeria, Harris questioned the necessity and rationale behind the delegation’s size and its purpose. “Why Nigeria, and why with twelve people?” Harris demanded. “If you were going to sign an MOU, it should’ve been vetted thoroughly before departure—one person could’ve signed it. Instead, you’ve chosen to engage in a costly circus.”

Dr. Harris mocked Prime Minister Drew’s ambitious claim of turning St. Kitts into a “bridge for Africa,” calling the concept absurd and indicative of clueless leadership. “They’re out of touch,” Harris scornfully declared. “Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest countries, setting up a hub in the smallest independent nation in the Caribbean? It defies all logic.”

Highlighting a stark contrast, Harris underscored that while Drew’s entourage was parading overseas, substantial diplomatic progress was being made elsewhere. “While our clown show delegation was empty-handed in Nigeria, real diplomatic engagements were occurring in Barbados, where Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the CARICOM Secretary-General, and Grenada’s Prime Minister were holding meaningful dialogues with top African officials.”

Dr. Harris concluded his blistering critique with a pointed jab at the Drew administration’s lack of tangible achievements from costly travel adventures: “The people of this country deserve real benefits, not photo-ops from global joyrides. Enough of this shameful wastage!”