A CHAMPION ON AND OFF THE TRACK! — SON OF FORMER CALYPSO KING RITCHIE BUNTIN EARNS MASTER’S DEGREE AND CLOCKS SEASON-BEST 10.28s

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — May 29, 2025 — Talent, tenacity, and tradition run deep in the bloodline of Mr. Nadale Buntin, the electrifying sprint star and rising academic who continues to make both his family and his nation proud. This week, the son of former Calypso King Richie Buntin is being celebrated for achieving a powerful double triumph — earning his Master’s Degree in Global Sports Business from Rutgers University–New Brunswick, while also recording a season-best time of 10.28 seconds in the 100m sprint.

The proud Kittitian and son of a cultural icon, Nadale is proving that greatness is not just inherited — it’s cultivated through grit, focus, and purpose. While his father once commanded stages with lyrical genius and calypso royalty, Nadale now commands the track and classroom with equal brilliance.

A graduate of Rutgers University, Nadale holds a bachelor’s degree in Labor Relations and Human Resource Management, and most recently completed his Master of Science in Global Sports Business — showcasing his strong academic foundation in leadership, sports administration, and business strategy.

Nadale’s résumé is as diverse as it is impressive. He currently serves as a Track and Field Coach at Windermere Preparatory School in Florida, where he mentors young athletes. He previously coached at the Scarlet Knights Track Club, and held a part-time internship at UBS, one of the world’s largest financial firms. His unique blend of skills includes analytical thinking, talent management, coaching, emotional intelligence, and data-driven decision-making.

While his 10.28s performance on the track is turning heads in the athletics world, Nadale’s commitment to shaping the future of sports through education and leadership is just as commendable.

Whether in spikes or in a suit, Nadale Buntin is charting a winning path — fueled by the rhythm of heritage and the drive of a new generation.

From the son of a Calypso King to a king in his own right — on the track, in the classroom, and in life — Nadale Buntin is sprinting toward greatness, and the world is watching.