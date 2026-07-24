Police Officers receive training on Digital Framework for Diversionary Caution System
Basseterre, 17 July 2026
The Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs is today conducting specialised training for
approximately 60 police officers on the digital framework and database that will support the
proposed Diversionary Caution System.
The training is being held at the Information and Communications Technology Centre and forms
part of the wider institutional preparation required for the effective implementation of the new
framework.
The digital system is intended to support the accurate recording, management and monitoring of
diversionary cautions from the point of initiation through to completion, variation, breach or
revocation. It will provide authorised personnel with a structured mechanism for recording
relevant case information, caution conditions, referrals, compliance updates and outcomes.
The training focuses on the practical use of the database, including the entry and verification of
information, user responsibilities, record accuracy, confidentiality, access controls, case tracking
and the generation of information required for supervision, oversight and institutional reporting.
The digital framework is a critical component of the proposed Diversionary Caution System. A
lawful and credible cautioning process requires more than the issuance of a caution. It requires
reliable records, clear accountability for decisions, effective monitoring of conditions and the
ability to identify prior cautions, breaches and case outcomes.
The database will also support greater consistency in decision making by ensuring that relevant
information is recorded in a standardised manner and is available to authorised officers in
accordance with the applicable legal and procedural safeguards.
Particular attention is being given to data protection and confidentiality. Access to caution
records must be limited to duly authorised personnel and the information must be managed in
accordance with the legal framework governing disclosure, retention, expungement and
institutional oversight.
The training also examines how the digital system will support referrals to programmes and
service providers. Where counselling, rehabilitation, restorative intervention, education,
community service or another approved condition is imposed, the system must be capable of
recording the referral, monitoring participation and documenting whether the condition has been
completed.
This function will operate alongside the national Directory of Approved Programmes and
Service Providers, which is being developed to assist authorised officers and justice sector
institutions in identifying appropriate services capable of supporting caution conditions.
The Honourable Attorney General Garth Wilkin noted that the digital framework is essential to
ensuring that the Diversionary Caution System operates as a formal, accountable and properly
supervised justice process.
The training follows the four day Diversionary Caution System programme conducted from 13
to 16 July 2026 for police officers, members of the Judiciary, prosecutors, legal practitioners,
court personnel, social service agencies, rehabilitation providers and other justice sector
stakeholders.
Together, the legal, operational and digital training programmes are intended to ensure that the
institutions responsible for implementing the system are equipped with the knowledge,
procedures and tools required to administer it effectively.
The Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs remains committed to establishing a Diversionary
Caution System that is lawful, secure, transparent and effective in practice, and that supports
proportionate accountability, earlier intervention and stronger public confidence in the
administration of justice.
END
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.