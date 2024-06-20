Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley’s Busy Travel Schedule Continues with Ottawa Trip for CDB Meeting

Twin-Island Cinema Founder, St.Kitts Creative Innovator Klieon John takes a moment to connect with the Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, Geoffrey Hanley at the 54th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank in Ottawa, Canada, June 19.

Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley’s relentless travel schedule shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off a trip to New York just seven days ago, Hanley is now attending the 54th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in Ottawa, Canada. The event, running from June 17-20, 2024, will gather key figures in sustainable development from across the Caribbean and beyond.

This year’s theme, “Partnerships for Resilient Prosperity,” highlights the Bank’s dedication to fostering resilient growth in the Caribbean. The meeting will bring together thought-leaders, innovators, academics, business leaders, policymakers, and government officials to discuss crucial issues impacting the region’s sustainable development efforts.

The CDB meeting will emphasize the need for more comprehensive measures of sustainable and resilient development, aligning with the goal of better targeting resources. It will also focus on mobilizing capital resources to support this paradigm. Key topics include enhancing environmental resilience, disaster risk financing, and establishing adaptable recovery mechanisms in the face of natural hazards.

A significant aspect of the meeting will be exploring the potential of private sector partnerships to mobilize capital for sustainable development. This reimagined partnership aims to leverage private sector resources to advance the region’s development goals.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley’s participation underscores the importance of these discussions for the future of St. Kitts and Nevis and the broader Caribbean community. His ongoing travel reflects a commitment to engaging with international partners and stakeholders to drive progress and resilience in the region.