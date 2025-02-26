Grenada Tourism Authority Strengthens Ties with Guyana at the 2025 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

St. George, Grenada, 26 February 2025 – The Grenada Tourism Authority, in partnership with InterCaribbean Airways, successfully showcased Grenada’s tourism offerings at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, held from February 18–21 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel. With over 4,000 attendees, 190 exhibitors, and 70 speakers, the Expo provided a strategic platform for the Grenada Tourism Authority to deepen its engagement with the Guyanese market and promote Grenada as a distinct and desirable travel destination.

Representing the Grenada Tourism Authority were Melinda Telesford, Marketing Executive, and Tornia Charles, Director of Sales and Marketing, who connected with key stakeholders to gather insights on the preferences of Guyanese travelers. With direct flights between Guyana and Grenada via InterCaribbean Airways, the Expo also served as a valuable opportunity to increase awareness of the destination and encourage travel to the Spice Isle.

“The decision to partner with InterCaribbean Airways to participate in the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo was a strategic one,” stated Tornia Charles, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Grenada Tourism Authority. “We have twice-weekly direct flights from Guyana via InterCaribbean, but it is still a new market for Grenada. This Expo doubled as a fact-finding mission to understand the interests of the Guyanese traveler so that we can adequately tailor our marketing plans to align with their needs. With so many competing holiday destinations, having a presence on the ground is also critical so that Grenada emerges top of mind when considering vacation options.”

To further strengthen engagement with the Guyanese market and drive interest in Grenada the Grenada Tourism Authority introduced an exclusive three-day getaway for two to Grenada, featuring round-trip airfare, accommodation and immersive island experiences. Expo participants entered the draw by scanning a QR code and completing a form, with the winner to be randomly selected.

The Grenada Tourism Authority’s presence at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo underscores its commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and positioning Grenada as a top-tier destination for leisure, business and investment. By fostering meaningful relationships within the Guyanese market, the Grenada Tourism Authority aims to drive visitor arrivals, bolster tourism’s contribution to the economy and showcase the unparalleled charm of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

