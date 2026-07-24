FROM ST. KITTS TO U.S. ARMY SUCCESS: DANCER AND CHOREOGRAPHER SHELLY “1BADMELODIC” GRADUATES AS PRIVATE FIRST CLASS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Congratulations are pouring in for popular St. Kitts dancer and choreographer Shelly, widely known as “1BadMelodic,” after she successfully completed intensive U.S. Army basic training and officially graduated as a Private First Class (PFC).

The proud achievement marks an inspiring new chapter for the talented Kittitian, who has earned recognition through her energetic performances, creative choreography and passion for dance.

Completing the demanding training programme required discipline, physical endurance, mental strength, teamwork and unwavering determination. Her graduation is being celebrated as a powerful example of what young people from St. Kitts and Nevis can accomplish through courage, focus and commitment.

Her new military career may also provide access to valuable opportunities, including continued education, professional development, healthcare coverage and other military benefits, subject to applicable eligibility requirements.

Shelly is the daughter of respected St. Kitts musician and soca artiste Ras Kelly, adding another proud accomplishment to a family already well known within the Federation’s entertainment and cultural community.

From commanding the dance floor to proudly wearing the uniform of the United States Army, PFC Shelly “1BadMelodic” is demonstrating that talent, discipline and ambition can open doors far beyond the stage.

The SKN Times joins her family, friends, supporters and the wider Federation in congratulating her on this remarkable milestone.

Congratulations, PFC Shelly! St. Kitts and Nevis is proud of you!