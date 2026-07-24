Federal Government and Nevis Island Administration Hold High-Level Meeting on Destiny Project

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration convened a high-level meeting on July 23, 2026, to address four major issues arising from the application by Destiny International Limited and South Nevis Limited to establish the proposed Destiny project in Nevis.The meeting represents the latest step in a formal review process that began on January 29, 2026, when the Cabinet Secretary of the Nevis Island Administration transmitted the application to the Federal Government under the Special Sustainability Zones (Authorisation) Act, 2025.On July 1, 2026, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew wrote to the Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, outlining four major issues that the Federal Cabinet determined fall within the purview of the Federal Government. These issues were identified after consultation with, and review of input from, the Special Sustainability Zones Ad Hoc Committee and the Independent Oversight Committee. Both committees include members drawn from a range of civil society organisations across the Federation.Premier Brantley responded on July 6, 2026, recommending that a high-level meeting be held to address the matters. That meeting took place on July 23, 2026.The discussions held during the meeting, along with fundamental project changes proposed at the session, will now be presented to the Federal Government. They will then be relayed to the Independent Oversight Committee for its input before being returned to the Federal Cabinet for consideration.Prime Minister Drew noted that the process to date has already produced meaningful revisions to the original proposal.He reiterated the constitutional position set out in his official statement of March 10, 2026, emphasising that the Federal Government does not exercise a general jurisdiction over development on Nevis. The Federal Government’s role arises only where a proposal engages Federal responsibilities and national constitutional questions, including immigration, customs, citizenship, law enforcement and prosecution, the courts, treaty obligations, public finance, financial regulation, and the operation of Federal laws.“There will be no compromise as far as any of our laws or our Constitution is concerned, with any project in St. Kitts or in Nevis,” the Prime Minister stated. “The Constitution is supreme. No agreement, and no development, will be permitted to displace the Constitution.”Consequently, no final decision has yet been made on the application.The ongoing process is intended to bring greater clarity to the proposal in the best interest of all. The Federal Government has affirmed its commitment to continue working with the Nevis Island Administration in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect, and to keep the public informed as the matter progresses.