ST. KITTS YOUNG PROFESSIONAL TYÁ WILKINSON CELEBRATED BY MONROE UNIVERSITY FOR RESILIENCE, DISCIPLINE AND ACADEMIC SUCCESS

St. Kitts and Nevis national earns Bachelor of Business Administration while balancing career and online studies

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Peter’s native Tyá Wilkinson is being celebrated for her determination and academic achievement after successfully completing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management at Monroe University.

Wilkinson’s journey was recently highlighted by Monroe University Director of Admission Kimarah Isaac, who shared the Kittitian professional’s experience as part of a student success feature focused on the realities of online learning.

For Wilkinson, one of the biggest challenges was creating the discipline and structure needed to succeed outside of a traditional classroom setting.

“The biggest challenge was staying disciplined and managing my time while studying online,” Wilkinson said.

Balancing coursework with employment and other responsibilities required careful planning. She created a schedule, established realistic deadlines and divided major assignments into smaller, more manageable tasks.

But when the pressure increased, Wilkinson said she remained focused on the bigger picture.

“My goal of earning my degree and creating better career opportunities kept me motivated,” she said.

That perseverance ultimately became one of the biggest lessons of her university experience.

“I learned that I am more resilient, disciplined, and determined than I realized.”

Wilkinson has also steadily built an impressive professional résumé in St. Kitts and Nevis.

She currently serves as a Human Resources Specialist with the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme, a position she has held since October 2024. Before transitioning into human resources, she gained several years of experience in the banking sector.

From December 2020 to October 2024, Wilkinson worked as a Finance Associate with The Bank of Nevis Limited. She also previously served as a Retail Banker with RBC, further strengthening her background in finance, customer service and professional administration.

Her continuing professional development has also included participation in the Caribbean Investment Summit in Antigua in 2025 and the 2026 summit in St. Lucia, where she gained exposure to regional investment trends, policy developments and stakeholder engagement within the Citizenship by Investment sector.

And Wilkinson has a simple message for other students trying to manage demanding studies alongside work and life.

“Don’t compare your journey to anyone else’s. Stay consistent, ask for help when you need it, and take things one step at a time.”

Her story is another strong example of a young St. Kitts and Nevis professional steadily expanding her qualifications while building a career at home — one assignment, one challenge and one determined step at a time.

Times Caribbean