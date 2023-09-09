PM Drew’s Venue Shift from National Heroes Park at Conaree to RL Bradshaw Park in St. Paul’s Sparks Controversy, Labelled as Divisive and Incompetent

The Drew administration is facing strong criticism for what many perceive as a display of incompetent and immature leadership. The recent decision to relocate the National Heroes Day ceremony from the revered National Heroes Park in Conaree to the RL Bradshaw Park in St. Paul’s has ignited a heated debate.While the Bradshaw Park pays tribute to the distinguished Robert Bradshaw, St. Kitts and Nevis’ first premier, it is important to note that the National Heroes Park in Conaree honors all five national heroes, including Sir Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph N France, Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel, and the only living National Hero, Dr. Rt. Hon Sir Kennedy A Simmonds.This move has not gone unnoticed by concerned citizens who view it as a politically driven decision, rather than one based on the best interests of the nation. Many see it as a regrettable example of immature and divisive politics.The National Heroes Day ceremony holds deep significance in honoring the contributions of these distinguished figures. The decision to change venues raises questions about the priorities of the Drew-led government. It is a matter that resonates with citizens who value the legacy and unity that this day represents.As discussions continue, citizens hope for a more considered approach to such important national events, one that transcends political affiliations and truly honors the rich tapestry of heroes that have shaped the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.