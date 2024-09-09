Shannon Hawley Applauds Creative Economy Convention’s Successes

Prominent creative and well-known businesswoman Shannon Hawley, Chairperson of the National Carnival Committee, has shared her positive views on the recently held inaugural Creative Economy Convention hosted by the Ministry of Creative Economy. Hawley, a respected figure in the creative industry, outlined several standout successes from the event that emphasized its importance for fostering innovation and growth within the sector.In her reflection on the event, Hawley highlighted the following key achievements:

1. **Creative Networking and Learning**

“It gave the participants and facilitators an opportunity to be in a creative space to interact and learn from each other,” said Hawley. The convention provided a collaborative environment where creative professionals from diverse industries were able to engage and exchange valuable knowledge.

2. **Interactive Masterclasses**

The convention didn’t limit itself to theoretical discussions. According to Hawley, “Masterclasses were conducted by most of the facilitators, giving participants the opportunity to be actively engaged.” This hands-on approach allowed participants to apply what they were learning in real-time, enhancing their skills in a practical setting.

3. **Global-Level Musical Production**

Hawley noted the exciting collaboration between musical production prodigy Kosine and local talent Dejour. “Kosine boasted about staying up for two nights from 10 PM to 8 AM with Dejour to perfect the production of a new track that, by all accounts, will be a global hit,” Hawley remarked. This collaboration stands as one of the most significant accomplishments of the event, positioning local talent on a world stage.

4. **Model Scouting for International Opportunities**

A major highlight of the event was the participation of **America’s Next Top Model** alumna Keenyah Hill, who scouted several models for a prestigious New York City-based modeling agency. Hawley emphasized how this created tangible opportunities for young talent to break into the international fashion industry.

5. **Costume Design Expertise**

The convention offered costume builders a chance to work with renowned designer **Fonrose**. “Costume builders got a chance to learn the construction of costumes from a well-known designer,” said Hawley. This hands-on training equipped local designers with new techniques that could elevate their craftsmanship for future projects.

6. **Showcasing Emerging Talent Through Fringe Events**

The event’s fringe activities were also a major success, according to Hawley. “Fringe events like Spotlight SKN and The Den gave talent we didn’t know existed the opportunity to shine,” she said. In particular, The Den was a groundbreaking platform where a young entrepreneur won **$20,000** for successfully pitching a new business venture, providing much-needed support for budding creatives.Hawley concluded that the inaugural Creative Economy Convention was an impressive success, not only for the local creative community but also for positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a hub of innovation and talent on the global stage.