ST.KITTS AND NEVIS: Geoffrey Hanley Appointed Acting Prime Minister as Dr. Terrance Drew Off Island Again on 3rd Trip to Dubai

The Prime Minister’s Office of Saint Kitts and Nevis has announced that the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of the nation, will be embarking on official duties abroad from Wednesday, April 10th, 2024, until Friday, April 19th, 2024. During this period, Dr. Drew will be engaging in diplomatic engagements in the Middle East and making his 3rd Visit to Dubai since taking office in 2022.

To ensure the continuity and efficiency of government operations during Dr. Drew’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, has been appointed as Acting Prime Minister. Dr. Hanley will undertake the responsibilities of the Prime Minister, overseeing the smooth functioning of governmental affairs.

The Prime Minister’s Office extends its confidence and support to Dr. Hanley as he assumes this crucial role, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability and continuity in governance.