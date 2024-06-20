PM Drew and Foreign Minister Douglas in Dominica, Headed to Taiwan; Deputy PM Hanley in Ottawa, Tourism Minister Henderson in New York, Minister Maynard in Germany

The frequent and extensive travel schedule of Prime Minister Drew’s Cabinet has come under increasing scrutiny as five of the six elected ministers are currently off-island, leaving the governance of St. Kitts and Nevis in the hands of a single elected minister. Critics have labeled this pattern as unprecedented and are raising concerns about the administration’s priorities.

Prime Minister Drew and Foreign Minister Douglas are in Dominica and are set to head to Taiwan shortly. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley is attending the Caribbean Development Bank Board of Governors Meeting in Ottawa, Canada. Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson is in New York participating in Caribbean Tourism Week, and Minister Konris Maynard is in Germany for the Europe Intersolar Conference.

This leaves only Minister Samal Duggins on the island, who is also scheduled to travel soon. Despite this significant absence of key officials, no acting prime minister has been appointed to manage affairs in the absence of the PM, DPM, and the senior ministers.

This pattern of extensive travel, which leaves over 75% of the Cabinet abroad, has become a monthly occurrence under the Drew administration. Critics argue that such frequent absences could impact the effective governance of the country, leaving essential duties unattended or delayed.

The administration defends its stance, citing the importance of international engagement and the benefits these trips bring in terms of partnerships, investments, and sustainable development strategies. However, the growing criticism reflects a public concern over the balance between necessary international diplomacy and the pressing needs of domestic governance.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Drew administration will address these concerns and whether they will implement measures to ensure more consistent on-island leadership in the future.