TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

FROM LaGUERITE VILLAGE TO MBA SUCCESS: CATASANDA LIBURD DAVIS CELEBRATES REMARKABLE EDUCATIONAL JOURNEY

A powerful story of faith, sacrifice, perseverance, and academic excellence is inspiring many across St. Kitts and Nevis as Kittitian national Catasanda Liburd Davis proudly celebrates the completion of her Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the in 2026.

Born and raised in LaGuerite Village, St. Kitts, Davis described her accomplishment as the result of years of hard work, determination, and unwavering faith in God. Her achievement marks yet another major milestone in an already impressive academic journey rooted in discipline and resilience.

Davis first earned her Associate Degree in Hospitality and Business Management Studies in 2018 before successfully completing her Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality and Business Management in 2022. Now, four years later, she has elevated her academic credentials even further with the completion of her MBA programme.

But behind the milestone lies a story of sacrifice and persistence.

According to Davis, the journey toward her MBA was far from easy. While pursuing her studies, she simultaneously worked two jobs and remained committed to maintaining a strong academic performance throughout her educational career.

“There were many long nights, sacrifices, and moments of exhaustion,” Davis shared. “But through it all, I remained focused on my goals and trusted God to guide me every step of the way.”

She expressed deep gratitude to God for giving her the strength, wisdom, and perseverance needed to complete the demanding programme successfully.

Davis also paid tribute to the strong support system that helped shape her path to success. She credited her grandmother Sheila, father James, and mother Tasha for laying a solid educational foundation and continuously encouraging her to strive for excellence.

Equally heartfelt was her tribute to her husband, Ashton Davis, whom she described as a pillar of strength throughout the MBA journey.

From staying awake during late-night assignments to taking on additional responsibilities while she prepared for examinations, Davis said her husband’s patience, love, and encouragement played a critical role in helping her navigate some of the most difficult moments of the programme.

Her achievement is now being celebrated not only as a personal triumph, but also as an inspirational reminder to young people across St. Kitts and Nevis that determination, discipline, faith, and family support can overcome even the toughest obstacles.

As congratulations continue to pour in from friends, relatives, and members of the wider community, Davis says she remains proud of both her accomplishments and her roots.

“This MBA was not easy, but with faith, determination, sacrifice, and the support of my loved ones, I did it,” she stated proudly. “I am proud of my journey, proud of my achievements, and proud to be a daughter of St. Kitts and Nevis.”