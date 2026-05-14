ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TOURISM AUTHORITIES TAKE CENTER STAGE AT CHTA CARIBBEAN TRAVEL MARKETPLACE 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis is making a strong impression on the regional and international tourism industry as a high-level delegation represents the twin-island Federation at the prestigious CHTA Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2026.

Leading the delegation are Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA), and Andia Ravariere, Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), alongside Danielle Weekes, Business Development Manager at SKTA, Shelisia Glasford, Director of VIP and MICE Services at NTA, and Cessie Cerrato, U.S. Public Relations Representative for the NTA.The delegation has been engaged in an intensive series of strategic meetings with major tourism and travel partners, underscoring St. Kitts and Nevis’ continued push to strengthen visitor arrivals, deepen industry partnerships, and expand its global tourism footprint.Among the key partners engaged during the marketplace were American Airlines Vacations, ALG, British Airways, Expedia, Pleasant Holidays, Classic Vacations, Lotus Group, Travelzoo, Bonotel Exclusive Travel, and several other influential tourism stakeholders.Tourism officials also participated prominently in the Tourism Supply Committee and hosted media engagements during a destination press conference where updates on the Federation’s tourism product, investment opportunities, airlift developments, and future growth strategies were shared with regional and international media representatives.Officials highlighted the importance of presenting St. Kitts and Nevis as a seamless twin-island destination offering a blend of luxury, heritage, culture, eco-tourism, romance, adventure, and authentic Caribbean experiences.A major focus of this year’s participation also included expanding market reach into Latin America. The delegation reportedly forged new relationships with Latin American tour operators as part of ongoing efforts to diversify visitor markets and explore emerging tourism opportunities across the region.The presence of local tourism stakeholders further strengthened the Federation’s representation at the marketplace. Participating partners included Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort, Timothy Beach Resort, Montpelier Nevis, Oualie Beach Resort, and St. Kitts Scenic Escape.Tourism officials say the marketplace continues to provide a critical platform for destination marketing, relationship building, and securing future business opportunities that can benefit the wider tourism sector and national economy.The participation of St. Kitts and Nevis at CHTA Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2026 comes as the Federation continues efforts to enhance its competitiveness within the regional tourism landscape while positioning the destination as a premier Caribbean getaway for travelers worldwide.