****In a distressing incident at Washington Archibald High School, a second-year female student suffered a series of seizures, prompting a frantic call to 911 for urgent medical assistance. Shockingly, teachers were informed that no ambulance was available at the hospital, leaving them with the daunting task of finding an alternative solution for the gravely ill child. This dire situation unfolded despite the critical nature of the emergency.Fortune smiled upon the student when a benevolent staff member, equipped with a van, stepped forward as a Good Samaritan. Swift action from the teachers and this unsung hero ensured the student was rushed to the hospital in the nick of time.This alarming incident sheds light on the escalating healthcare crisis in St. Kitts and Nevis. Recent revelations from a prominent medical practitioner have unveiled the deteriorating state of the healthcare system, resulting in devastating consequences at Joseph N. France General Hospital. The situation has spiraled from bad to worse, with every facet of healthcare delivery marred by issues.One glaring problem is the evident neglect of the ambulance fleet left by the previous administration. These vital lifelines remain unmaintained and disorganized, leaving countless residents, not just in Basseterre but across rural St. Kitts, stranded without access to essential medical transport. This is an undeniable shame.As the healthcare system continues to crumble, the absence of decisive action from Minister of Health, Prime Minister Drew, only exacerbates the dire circumstances. His apparent inadequacy and inexperience in handling such monumental challenges only deepens the gravity of this crisis. Immediate, comprehensive intervention is imperative to rescue the ailing healthcare sector and safeguard the lives of innocent citizens.