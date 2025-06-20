PLP STAGES ANOTHER HUGELY SUCCESSFUL, DYNAMIC TOWNHALL MEETING!C7 CHAIRMAN PROFESSOR MAURICE MATTHEW MOVES CROWD TO TEARS IN STIRRING PRESENTATION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (SKNTIMES) — The People’s Labour Party (PLP) delivered yet another electrifying and emotionally charged townhall meeting this week, hosted by the dynamic Constituency #7 group. In a defining moment of the night, C7 Chairman and Ross University Professor Maurice Matthew delivered a soul-stirring, impassioned address that brought many in the crowd to tears.

Professor Matthew, known for both his academic brilliance and community activism, shared the emotional weight of a recent community walkthrough alongside PLP Leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris.

“I had the opportunity to go around in a community walkthrough with Dr. Harris,” he said, voice heavy with emotion. “And I almost broke down in tears. My heart was full. My cup was full. Full of pain, sadness, sorrow, and hardship that the people of this Federation have been going through.”

He then paused to lead the gathering in a heartfelt prayer for the suffering people of St. Kitts and Nevis, calling on God to grant them strength, courage, and unwavering faith in these trying times.

“In every dark cloud, there is a silver lining. A sign of hope. A sign of change. And the change will come. The shift is here. The good people of this Federation are embracing the awakening.”

“LEADERSHIP MATTERS,” SAYS MATTHEW

Matthew recounted a poignant exchange at a recent funeral, where someone asked why Dr. Timothy Harris should once again be Prime Minister. His response echoed through the hall like a battle cry:

“Brothers, sisters, in these uncertain times, when the world can be faced with a possible World War III, we need a leader with knowledge and experience that can take us through the tough times—like Dr. Harris did during COVID.”

The audience erupted in applause, visibly moved by the professor’s sincerity, intellect, and conviction. Many described the event as one of the most emotionally resonant and unifying PLP gatherings to date.

PLP MOMENTUM UNSTOPPABLE

The townhall meeting was not just another political event—it was a powerful demonstration of the PLP’s continued rise, with a message that resonated deeply across communities: real leadership, real compassion, and real solutions.

As the PLP surges toward its upcoming National Convention, the message from Professor Maurice Matthew is clear: “The shift is here—and the people are ready.”

Follow SKNTIMES for continuing coverage of the People’s Labour Party’s momentum and the voices shaping the future of the Federation.