Dr. Cherése Novelle Godwin to Headline Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference at Marriott Resort”

The highly anticipated Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference, set to take place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino from September 14 to 18, 2024, will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including the distinguished Dr. Cherése Novelle Godwin. Dr. Godwin, a globally recognized expert in social entrepreneurship and public policy, brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career to the event. With her remarkable achievements, including serving as the first National Psychologist of National Security for the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Godwin has made significant contributions to both the Federation and the international community. Her illustrious career includes roles as a Social Security Board Director representing the Chamber of Industry & Commerce, where she helped raise the fund to two billion dollars through innovative data-driven policies. She has also held positions on the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Mediation Board, served as an executive member of the Rotary International Liamuiga Chapter, and played a key role in the Business and Professional Women (BPW) organization.Currently, Dr. Godwin is a policy and legislation leader for the NASW NJ and Delaware Chapters and the CEO of The Social Impact Agency, an international consulting firm formerly known as Leverage, Ltd. In this role, she provides expertise in ESG and Social Enterprise development, program, and policy consulting. Her academic credentials are equally impressive, with a BA in Psychology from Clark Atlanta University, an MSW from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. in Social Work Policy from the Whitney M. Young Jr. School of Social Work at Clark Atlanta University. Dr. Godwin’s contributions to academia include her role as a University of Pennsylvania School of Social Policy & Practice MSSP Lecturer, where she leads courses on Data for Equitable Justice. She is also a celebrated public speaker, having been inducted into the University of Pennsylvania Social Work Alumni Hall of Fame and recognized as a UNESCO World Humanities Public Speaker.With such a distinguished background, Dr. Godwin’s participation in the Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference is highly anticipated. Her insights on social entrepreneurship, public policy, and institutional strengthening are expected to inspire and inform attendees, further enhancing the conference’s significance for the global Kittitian and Nevisian community.The Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference aims to foster connections, share knowledge, and explore opportunities for collaboration among citizens and professionals from across the globe. Dr. Godwin’s contributions are sure to be a highlight of this landmark event.