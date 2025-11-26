NATIONAL LAND SALES AGENCY HEAD, KEVIN LASHAWN JEFFERS, EARNS MASTER’S DEGREE IN SUSTAINABLE LANDS & CITIES FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis — The Federation’s land-management leadership has just been strengthened at the highest level. Mr. Kevin Lashawn Jeffers, Head of the National Land Sales Agency (formerly the Privatization and Commercialization Unit), has earned a Master of Science Degree in Sustainable Lands and Cities from the prestigious University of Edinburgh, one of the world’s top global research institutions.

His official degree, conferred by the Authority of the Senatus Academicus on October 23, 2025, marks a powerful academic and professional milestone for a public servant whose work shapes land policy, community development, and national planning.

A 23-YEAR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNEY ROOTED IN AGRICULTURE & LAND MANAGEMENT

With twenty-three years of service in the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis, Mr. Jeffers has built a formidable reputation across multiple roles within the Ministry of Agriculture. His portfolio ranges from land allocation and farm administration to public land oversight and policy execution—making him one of the Federation’s most experienced land-management professionals.

His academic advancement reinforces an already solid foundation. Mr. Jeffers previously completed:

BSc. in Marketing – Ashworth University

– Ashworth University Executive Diploma in Farm Administration – United World College

This combination—marketing, farm administration, and now advanced sustainable land development—positions him at the intersection of agriculture, public land policy, and modern urban planning.

STRENGTHENING THE FUTURE OF LAND POLICY AND DEVELOPMENT

As the Head of the National Land Sales Agency, Mr. Jeffers is instrumental in shaping:

equitable access to land,

modernization of land-use systems,

sustainable community development,

and transparent land-disposal frameworks.

His newly earned MSc in Sustainable Lands and Cities directly aligns with ongoing national debates surrounding land distribution, climate-smart planning, urban expansion, and food-security strategies.

His training in Edinburgh—globally recognized for innovation in environmental science, land-use systems, and urban resilience—equips him with cutting-edge tools that can significantly enhance national policy.

A TIMELY ACHIEVEMENT FOR A COUNTRY AT A CROSSROADS

St. Kitts & Nevis continues to face competing pressures:

housing shortages,

agricultural land preservation,

climate vulnerability,

private-sector development,

and sustainable urban growth.

Mr. Jeffers’ advanced training could not come at a more crucial moment.

His graduation represents not just a personal achievement but a strategic national asset—strengthening the Federation’s capacity to navigate complex land-development challenges in the years ahead.

A Proud Academic and Professional Triumph

The SKN Times congratulates Mr. Kevin Lashawn Jeffers on this outstanding accomplishment—an achievement that reflects his dedication to public service, his commitment to professional excellence, and his vision for a sustainable, well-managed St. Kitts & Nevis.

His journey stands as an inspiring example of lifelong learning and national development leadership.