NEW POWER TRIO SWORN IN TO INTEGRITY COMMISSION — NATION WATCHES CLOSELY AS LINDA ADAMS AND LISA HAZEL-CLAXTON JOIN JUSTICE LANNS IN CRITICAL OVERSIGHT ROLE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (June 18, 2025) — In a long-anticipated move that could redefine public accountability in St. Kitts and Nevis, two powerful and accomplished women were officially sworn in to complete the Integrity Commission — finally restoring full functionality to the critical anti-corruption watchdog body.

On Tuesday, June 17th, under the dignified gaze of Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Ms. Linda Adams and Mrs. S. Lisa Hazel-Claxton took their solemn oaths at Government House, joining the already-installed Chairperson, retired High Court Judge Justice Pearletta Lanns, in what is shaping up to be a formidable trio tasked with guarding the nation’s ethical boundaries.

The appointments follow provisions under the Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Act, No. 3 of 2023, which requires the Commission to comprise three members: one recommended by the Prime Minister, one by the Leader of the Opposition, and one appointed as Chairperson. With their induction, the Commission is now officially fully constituted — and expectations are soaring.

WOMEN OF SUBSTANCE: WHO THEY ARE

Linda Adams, a former educator and seasoned government administrator, brings a career rooted in social development and youth empowerment. A passionate advocate for poverty eradication and juvenile rehabilitation, Adams previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development and Gender Affairs, where she championed the creation of a Co-ed Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre and initiatives for vulnerable populations.

Known for her empathetic leadership and quiet strength, Adams is regarded as someone with deep insight into human development and the machinery of government — a combination that will be critical in her role scrutinizing the conduct of public officials.

S. Lisa Hazel-Claxton, recommended by the Leader of the Opposition, is a heavyweight in the legal fraternity. A co-founder and senior partner at HazelAlleyne Law Office, Hazel-Claxton boasts a prestigious academic pedigree with degrees from the University of the Virgin Islands, University of Wolverhampton, and Norman Manley Law School. Called to the Bar in both the UK and St. Kitts & Nevis, she brings to the Commission a wealth of experience in civil litigation, corporate law, real estate, and family law.

Beyond the courtroom, Hazel-Claxton is a committed community servant, active in youth and faith-based initiatives and the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee.

JUSTICE LANNS RETURNS AS CHAIR

Chairing this powerful team is none other than Justice Pearletta Lanns, a retired High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court with more than two decades of judicial experience. Justice Lanns, sworn in on June 11th, 2025, returns to the Commission for a third term as Chairperson — bringing deep legal wisdom, institutional knowledge, and public trust to the table.

Lanns, who presided over complex legal matters at the Sir Lee Llewellyn Moore Judicial Complex, is widely respected for her measured judgments, integrity, and fierce independence.

A COMMISSION READY TO ACT?

With public skepticism at an all-time high regarding government accountability and transparency, the newly completed Integrity Commission is under intense public scrutiny. Critics have decried previous delays and questioned whether the Commission would be given the autonomy and resources needed to function effectively.

Now, with this all-female trio — sharp, accomplished, and unimpeachable — the nation waits with bated breath to see whether the Commission will deliver on its mandate to investigate, expose, and root out corruption in public life.

As the political temperature rises and whispers of misconduct swirl through the corridors of power, the Commission’s work is not just important — it is urgent.

