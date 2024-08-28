Grandmother’s Heart-Wrenching Plea: Missing Teenager Still Unfound After Escape from Horizons Rehabilitation Center

Weeks after the stunning revelation by the St. Kitts and Nevis Times that all inmates at the temporary location of the New Horizons Rehabilitation Center in Garvey’s Estate had escaped, the nation remains on edge. While most of the inmates have been recaptured, one remains missing, with her family anxiously pleading for her safe return.Shirley Walters, the grandmother of 15-year-old Vincia Cannegieter, who disappeared from the center on August 16, 2024, has issued a heartfelt appeal to the public. In an emotional statement, Walters expressed her frustration, revealing that she was not informed by the facility about her granddaughter’s escape. “It’s been nearly two weeks, and I had to hear through others that Vincia was missing. No one from the center even called me,” she said.Vincia, described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and long natural hair, has not been seen since her escape. Her disappearance has left her family in a state of despair, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.The New Horizons Rehabilitation Center has yet to issue a comprehensive statement about the incident. However, reports indicate that local law enforcement and security forces have been mobilized in a nationwide manhunt to locate Vincia.As the search continues, community members are being called upon to assist by sharing any information that could lead to Vincia’s safe return. Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact the nearest police station immediately.The situation has underscored the need for public vigilance, as Vincia’s family clings to hope that she will be found and brought home safely. Shirley Walters’ plea is a stark reminder of the urgency and importance of community cooperation in such critical matters.