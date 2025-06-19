ST. KITTS FEELS POOR!” — PLP’s DYNAMIC DAMEON LAWRENCE UNLEASHES FIERCE ATTACK ON “GOVERNMENT OF LIES” IN EXPLOSIVE TOWNHALL SPEECH

Standing before a packed and fired-up crowd, Lawrence declared with passion and precision:

“St. Kitts, for the first time in a very long time, feels poor. St. Kitts, for the first time in a very long time, feels lost. And we’re going to change that.”

In a fiery speech that ignited the room, Lawrence accused the Drew-led government of mass deception, betrayal, and outright incompetence. His words struck a deep chord:

“We’re facing a government of lies. That’s the long and short of it. And to beat a government of lies, we have to be present, we have to be vocal, and we have to be honest.”

Lawrence did not mince words as he called out what he described as policy failures and broken promises that have left ordinary Kittitians struggling like never before.

“Drew has lied himself into office. He has deceived the whole nation with ideas of better—but only for themselves.”

The crowd erupted in thunderous applause and chants as Lawrence painted a stark picture of national decline under the current Labour regime—a government he said was handed an opportunity and instead delivered suffering and regression.

“We had a leader with a template for success. We now face the undeniable evidence of the mistake we made.”

With every sentence, Lawrence energized the audience and reignited hope among the PLP faithful who feel betrayed by the false promises of a so-called “Better Way.”

Observers say his remarks signal a sharp turn in the political tide—and a serious warning to the ruling party.

The PLP’s momentum is growing, and with voices like Dameon Lawrence stepping up, it’s clear that the political battlefield is heating up fast.