Anguilla’s Premier Leads 9-Member Delegation to Study PM Drew’s Crime-Fighting Public Health Model!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 14, 2025 — With violent crime plaguing much of the Caribbean, all eyes are now on St. Kitts and Nevis, where Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew’s bold, science-based approach to crime prevention has captured regional attention. In a significant show of confidence, a nine-member delegation from Anguilla, led by Premier Hon. Cora Richardson-Hodge, arrived on July 4th to learn firsthand about the Federation’s groundbreaking success in reducing crime.

The delegation included top Anguillan officials such as Governor Her Excellency Julia Crouch, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Ellis L. Webster, and several key government and law enforcement figures. Their mission? To closely examine the “crime as a public health crisis” model adopted by Prime Minister Drew and replicated nowhere else in the region with such dramatic results.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister described the meeting as “robust and interactive,” with Dr. Drew delivering a compelling overview of the Federation’s multi-layered, data-driven approach.

“This is not guesswork—this is science,” Prime Minister Drew declared. “We applied public health principles to crime and violence. We focus on prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation with the same rigour as any public health challenge.”

Drew’s model, which was launched in August 2024, has already borne fruit: a stunning 75% reduction in violent crime and the lowest homicide rate in over 25 years, a feat that has stunned even the harshest critics and policy observers.

The delegation from Anguilla reportedly expressed high praise for the innovative framework and acknowledged the value of adapting similar strategies in their own territory.

“For a Caribbean problem, we need a Caribbean prescription,” Drew told his guests. “By sharing our experiences and strategies, we strengthen the entire region.”

The visiting team included:

Hon. Tara Carter , Speaker of the House of Assembly

, Speaker of the House of Assembly Hon. Shellya Rogers-Webster , Minister of Education, Library Services, Social Development, Youth and Culture

, Minister of Education, Library Services, Social Development, Youth and Culture Dr. Bonnie Richardson-Lake , Permanent Secretary

, Permanent Secretary Mr. Shem Wills , Superintendent of Police

, Superintendent of Police Mrs. Hyacinth Augustine-Bradley , Community Services Planner

, Community Services Planner Mr. Rickiell Hodge, Director of Media and Communications

Joining Dr. Drew for the high-level dialogue were Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Mr. Glenroy Blanchette.

The meeting signals not just bilateral cooperation, but a growing acknowledgment of St. Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in citizen security and smart governance. With Caribbean governments seeking new answers to age-old crime issues, it appears the Federation’s “Public Health Prescription” might just be the medicine the region needs.