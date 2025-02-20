DAMEON LAWRENCE HAILS PLP’S GROWING SUPPORT AMID ECONOMIC HARDSHIPS IN CENTRAL BASSETERRE

“”

In a spirited press conference, PLP Central Basseterre Group Chairperson Dameon Lawrence shared glowing feedback from recent walk-throughs and community activities in Central Basseterre, emphasizing a growing confidence in the PLP’s leadership under Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris.

Lawrence highlighted that economic hardship was the most consistent concern voiced by residents during community interactions. “Every week, in every area we visit, the one constant is the economic hardship people are facing right now,” he revealed.

Despite the challenges, Lawrence underscored a surge in optimism for a PLP government comeback. “There’s a growing confidence in the return of a PLP government. People are anxious for it, which is why there’s so much curiosity about our candidacy announcements,” he said, teasing upcoming political moves.

He also praised constituents for offering constructive feedback. “They loved what Dr. Harris and his team delivered last time, but they didn’t shy away from telling us where we fell short. They want to see certain policies repeated but improved, and we will use their advice to shape our way forward.”

Lawrence concluded by highlighting the overwhelming appreciation for the PLP’s current outreach efforts. “The most constant reference is the appreciation for the work we’re doing and the relationships we are building right now. It’s clear that we’re doing an excellent job building the PLP brand, and we’re being well received.”

With momentum building and constituents engaged, Lawrence expressed confidence that the PLP is poised for a strong return to leadership.