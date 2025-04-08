GLOBAL FINANCE POWERHOUSE ARRIVES IN SKN: Kreston Eastern Caribbean LAUNCHED IN MONUMENTAL STRIDE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – March 29, 2025 — The financial landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis is undergoing a seismic shift as Kreston Eastern Caribbean officially launches, marking a momentous partnership between Maitland Maitland & Associates and Kreston Global—one of the world’s most influential and trusted accounting networks.

In a high-profile ceremony held at Palm Court Gardens, the launch was celebrated as a game-changing step in the advancement of the region’s financial services sector, now backed by the unmatched strength of Kreston Global, a network of over 27,500 professionals across 150 independent accounting firms in more than 100 countries.

Founded over 50 years ago, Kreston Global is rooted in a mission to help businesses and individuals succeed internationally, providing expert advisory services in taxation, audit, compliance, and financial strategy. Kreston members are known for offering more than regulatory knowledge—they offer strategic insight, local expertise, and global strength that gives businesses a competitive edge.

With this historic partnership, Maitland Maitland & Associates transitions into Kreston Eastern Caribbean, retaining its Basseterre base while unlocking an expanded suite of services and cutting-edge resources—including internal auditing, data analytics, and access to a powerful knowledge network.

Managing Partner Mr. Franklyn Maitland described the milestone as the dawn of a new era.

“Joining Kreston Global provides access to a vast knowledge library and the collective expertise of professionals across six continents. It’s about innovation, opportunity, and expanding how we serve our clients. We are excited for this new chapter.”

The firm’s team now benefits from world-class training and professional development, ensuring they remain ahead of emerging trends and capable of offering solutions that rival any global competitor.

Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris, the third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and a champion of local business growth, praised the launch as a critical step in economic progress.

“This is more than a name change—it is a historic step forward. The birth of Kreston Eastern Caribbean proves that local firms with global ambition can lead, elevate, and redefine the future of professional services in our region,” declared Dr. Harris.

“Strategic alliances like this are what St. Kitts and Nevis needs. It places us on the world stage, and it brings to our shores a depth of talent, resources, and opportunity we have never seen before. We must celebrate this as a monumental victory for innovation, vision, and global connectivity.”

As a member of the Forum of Firms, Kreston Global adheres to the highest international standards in auditing, ethics, and quality control. Each member firm operates independently but upholds a shared commitment to exceptional service and deep client relationships.

“When you’re expanding into new markets or navigating complex financial landscapes, you don’t just need an accountant—you need a trusted friend, a guide who understands your world. That’s what Kreston represents,” said a Kreston Global executive in a statement.

The launch was witnessed by dignitaries, including business leaders, senior financial experts, and government representatives—each acknowledging that this partnership will reshape the economic future of the Federation.

With the unveiling of Kreston Eastern Caribbean, St. Kitts and Nevis has officially joined a global elite—and in doing so, raised the bar for what is possible in financial, audit, and advisory services across the Caribbean.

The future is now, and it is globally connected.