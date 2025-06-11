SKCA ELECTIONS ROCKED BY ILLEGAL VOTING & CONSTITUTIONAL BREACHES — MEMBERS DEMAND JUSTICE!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – June 10, 2025

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) has been thrust into a storm of controversy and crisis after explosive documents emerged alleging serious electoral fraud, constitutional violations, and undemocratic practices during its most recent executive elections.

A damning letter, dated 22 May 2025, addressed to SKCA President Mr. Denise Phillip and signed by nearly a dozen concerned members, lays bare a series of grave irregularities that allegedly tainted the election held on May 19, 2025, at the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel.

According to the letter:

“Reports have confirmed instances of illegal voting, the participation of individuals who were neither properly registered nor duly qualified as members of the Association, and a disturbing lack of transparency regarding the official list of eligible voters.”

The allegations strike at the very heart of SKCA’s legitimacy, with members warning that these actions “contravene the SKCA’s constitution and undermine the integrity of the electoral process.”

Even more troubling, the signatories state that this is not an isolated incident — similar allegations were made during the 2023 elections, raising concerns of an entrenched pattern of corruption and manipulation within the Association.

The impassioned statement continues:

“Democracy and integrity must be the cornerstones of our sporting institutions.”

The letter concludes with a powerful call to action: the signatories are demanding immediate intervention from the relevant authorities and a thorough review of the election results. The bold declaration is backed by signatures from respected SKCA members, including Sharon G. Thomas, S. Hanley, A. Browne, W. Browne, J. Browne, Elvis Mortin, and others — united in their plea for accountability.

What’s Next?

With trust in the SKCA’s leadership hanging in the balance, cricket stakeholders across the federation — from grassroots players to national team coaches — are watching closely to see whether these demands for reform will be met or ignored.

The ball is now in the SKCA’s court. Will it uphold the principles of democracy and transparency — or bowl a googly to avoid accountability?

Stay tuned for updates as this developing story unfolds.