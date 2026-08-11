HAITI PUSHES FOR FASTER NATIONAL ELECTION READINESS AS GOVERNMENT CALLS FOR “CULTURE OF PARTICIPATION”

Planning Minister Sandra Paulemon says preparation must go beyond dates on an electoral calendar as authorities, UN officials and international partners discuss support for the voting process

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s government is calling for a more aggressive national effort to prepare citizens for elections, arguing that the country must move beyond simply meeting dates on an electoral calendar and build a wider culture of public participation around the democratic process.

Minister of Planning and External Cooperation Sandra Paulemon made the appeal during a meeting this week of the Steering Committee for the Electoral Process Support Project, where senior Haitian electoral officials, United Nations representatives and international partners reviewed preparations and support for the country’s electoral process.

The meeting brought together Jacques Desrosiers, President of Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), electoral advisers and representatives of key international organizations involved in supporting Haiti’s institutional and electoral framework.

Among those participating were Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH); Xavier Michon, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Haiti; representatives of UNOPS-Haiti; and officials from the Organization of American States (OAS) and other development partners.

Paulemon’s message was clear: election preparation should not be viewed as a technical exercise alone.

The government wants greater emphasis placed on informing citizens, strengthening confidence in the process and encouraging Haitians to see participation as part of the country’s broader democratic culture.

The push comes as Haiti continues efforts to restore functioning democratic institutions following years of political instability, governance challenges and delays in holding national elections.

Election organizers and international partners are expected to play a major role in areas including technical assistance, institutional support, voter education, logistics and coordination as preparations advance.

But Haitian authorities are signalling that public involvement will be just as important.

The latest discussions suggest officials want election readiness to reach well beyond government offices and international agencies, with greater attention given to ensuring citizens understand the process, know how to participate and feel that their involvement matters.

For Haiti, the challenge is not simply setting an election date.

It is building the confidence, preparation and public participation needed to make that process meaningful.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow developments surrounding Haiti’s electoral preparations and the wider effort to restore elected democratic institutions.