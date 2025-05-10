Fruitful meeting yields significant progress for OECS Council of Ministers for Agriculture

OECS Press Release

May 9, 2025

May 9, 2025 – The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States has taken proactive steps that will cultivate a sustainable future in agriculture among members. ​ Ministers and technical staff for Agriculture in the OECS met for a special meeting on May 2, 2025 at Myah’s Hotel in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Chaired by Honourable Lennox Andrews of Grenada, the discussions focused on advancing regional agricultural production and strengthening food security amidst challenges posed by climate change and external trade and economic policies.

The Director General of the OECS Commission Dr. Didacus Jules in his presentation explained that OECS countries are currently importing up to 90% of their food which is largely influenced by the tourism sector. He explained that shifting from food security to food sovereignty is essential to reducing exposure to trade disruptions. Dr. Jules outlined several key factors influencing this shift, including the Russia-Ukraine war, COVID-19, and increasing global trade nationalism, all of which have exacerbated vulnerabilities in regional food systems.

Ministers agreed that agricultural development must go beyond production increases, requiring a systems-based approach that incorporates transportation, packaging, standards support, and farmer assistance. Among the major decisions taken during the meeting were:

Three New Pillars for Resilience & Autonomy – A framework focusing on local production, regional trade, and strategic self-reliance with an implementation timeline from 2025 to 2035.

Agriculture & Fisheries Insurance Scheme – To protect farmers against natural disasters and climate shocks.

Scaling Up Sweet & White Potato Production – Training programs will be implemented across Member States to increase local food availability.

Strategic Partnerships with Africa to boost production of trade in select commodities.

Flagship Agricultural Interventions (2025–2027) – Including a regional food buffer stock, digital food sovereignty dashboard, agro-Small Micro Enterprise (SME) financing via diaspora bonds, and solar-powered cold storage and irrigation hubs.

Governance & Monitoring Frameworks – Establishment of the OECS Food Sovereignty and Resilience Council to oversee implementation efforts and coordinate responses to food crises.

The Ministers also discussed the potential impact of new external trade and economic policies on the region’s agriculture sector, including their impacts on exports, implications for domestic food prices and the region’s supply chains. In this context, Ministers observed the need for the OECS to fast track the implementation of the Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy to enhance food security and food sovereignty.

Ministers agreed to fast-track implementation, mobilize funding, and begin a 12-month transition plan to align national agricultural strategies with the FAST Strategy. By securing legislative support for food sovereignty, OECS Member States intend to take bold steps toward reducing reliance on imports, strengthening nutrition, and positioning regional agriculture as a key driver of economic growth and development.



