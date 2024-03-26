St. Kitts and Nevis National, Makini Byron, Set to Be Keynote Speaker at Decarbonisation Summit 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis is poised to take center stage in the global decarbonization movement as its very own Makini Byron, a trailblazer in clean energy and innovation, gears up to deliver a keynote address at the highly anticipated Decarbonisation Summit 2024. With over a decade of experience in the energy and chemicals sectors, Makini Byron brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the forefront of the sustainable energy conversation.As the Director of External Technology at Linde, Byron is at the helm of driving innovation from conceptualization to commercialization. Her role entails identifying cutting-edge technologies within the realms of decarbonization and forging strategic partnerships to propel these innovations forward. Byron’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for sustainable growth has solidified her position as a leader in the field.At Linde, Byron’s influence extends beyond her role as the Director of External Technology. She also serves as the Director of Clean Energy Strategy, where she actively supports the company’s endeavors in hydrogen and carbon solutions. Collaborating with global business groups, Byron evaluates and develops new clean energy opportunities, ensuring that Linde remains at the forefront of the clean energy revolution.Byron’s journey to becoming a driving force in clean energy and innovation is rooted in her diverse background in research and development, as well as business development. Prior to her current roles at Linde, she worked as a reservoir engineer for bp, gaining invaluable insights into the intricacies of the energy industry.Armed with an M.S. in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University, Byron possesses the technical acumen necessary to navigate the complexities of the clean energy landscape. Additionally, her status as a registered Project Management Professional underscores her commitment to excellence in driving impactful change.As the world continues to grapple with the urgent need for decarbonization, Makini Byron stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Her upcoming keynote address at the Decarbonisation Summit 2024 promises to shed light on innovative solutions and actionable strategies for a more sustainable future. St. Kitts and Nevis can proudly claim Byron as a testament to the nation’s dedication to leading the charge towards a greener, more prosperous world.

Makini Byron comes from a rich Intellectual Legacy. She is the daughter of Attorney Terrance v Byron and the Neice of former St.Kitts and Nevis Attorney – General Vincent Byron Jr and Former Chief Justice Sir Dennis Byron