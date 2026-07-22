QUIÁNDRA PEMBERTON HONOURED WITH OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AWARD AT TORONTO METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY

TORONTO, CANADA — Digital marketing professional, writer and emerging legal scholar Quiándra Pemberton, CDMP, has been recognised by Toronto Metropolitan University for her exceptional leadership, volunteerism and commitment to building stronger student communities.

Pemberton received the prestigious Outstanding Community Engagement Award from the university’s School of Creative Industries, an honour presented to students who dedicate significant time and energy to supporting communities both on and beyond the campus.

Reflecting on the achievement, Pemberton said some of the most meaningful moments of her university journey did not occur inside the classroom, but through the people she encountered and the organisations she was privileged to serve.

Throughout her time at Toronto Metropolitan University, Pemberton held several major leadership positions, including Vice President of the Caribbean Students’ Association, Vice President of Human Resources for BeautyTMU, Vice President of Kappa Beta Gamma’s Alpha Pi Chapter, and Director of Operations for Black Future Lawyers TMU.

She also contributed to student development and campus life through her involvement with TMU Athletics and Recreation, Student Life TMU, Her Campus TMU, and several other university initiatives.

Each position allowed her to support fellow students, strengthen campus engagement and help create spaces where young people could feel welcomed, represented and encouraged.

Pemberton said the experiences challenged her to grow as a leader and reinforced the importance of developing inclusive environments in which students can connect, participate and thrive.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I was given to support my peers and become more involved in the TMU community,” she stated, while thanking the School of Creative Industries and Toronto Metropolitan University for the recognition.

A digital marketing professional, beauty connoisseur, serial entrepreneur and aspiring lawyer, Pemberton said she is now looking forward to carrying the leadership lessons and experiences gained at TMU into the next chapter of her professional and academic journey.

Her latest achievement stands as a powerful recognition of service, leadership and the lasting impact that committed young professionals can make within their communities.