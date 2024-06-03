Upcoming CDEMA Annual Hurricane Season Press Conference Set to Enhance Regional Resilience

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, June 3, 2024 [Press Secretary, PMO] – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is set to host the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Annual Hurricane Season Press Conference which takes place in the St. Lucia Meeting Room at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Tuesday, June 4th at 10:00 am.



The CDEMA annual regional media conference is a significant part of the CDEMA Coordinating Unit’s activities, aimed at enhancing community resilience by ensuring the public is informed, prepared, and aware of the support available during the hurricane season. The event will feature the latest hurricane season forecasts and predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other meteorological experts, providing insights on the expected number of storms, their potential intensity, and likely affected areas.



The press conference will be led by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Executive Director of CDEMA, Ms. Elizabeth Riley; Communication and Public Relations Specialist, Mr. Keith Goddard; and University of the West Indies TV Global (Media Partner), Mr. Charles Maxi Baldeo.



In addition to the forecasts, the conference will outline readiness actions undertaken by CDEMA to assure the public that effective response measures are in place for any emergencies. CDEMA will also take this opportunity to announce a soft launch for the upcoming Thirteenth (13th) Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Conference, scheduled for December 2-6, 2024, in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis will host this bi-annual conference. The CDM Conference is expected to draw over four hundred (400) disaster management practitioners and stakeholders from around the globe.

Abdias Samuels is the National Disaster Corodinator and is expected also to be present at the Press Conference