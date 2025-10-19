Rediscovered History: Erasmus Williams Unearths Original Notes from the Assassination of Grenada’s Maurice Bishop — A Caribbean Journalist’s Time Capsule of Tragedy and Truth





Basseterre, St. Kitts — October 2025 (SKN Times):

In a powerful moment of Caribbean historical reflection, veteran St. Kitts–Nevis journalist and former Press Secretary to Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Erasmus Williams, has revealed a priceless artifact from the region’s most turbulent political chapter — his handwritten, on-the-spot news report from October 1983 chronicling the assassination of Grenadian revolutionary leader Maurice Bishop.

Williams’ rediscovery — three pages of hastily penned notes composed as the chaos unfolded — reopens a raw wound in Caribbean history and highlights the indispensable role of regional journalism during one of the darkest hours of West Indian politics.

A Firsthand Chronicle of Caribbean Tragedy

Williams shared that while organizing his archives, he stumbled upon his original handwritten report, composed under immense pressure and emotion as the news broke of Prime Minister Bishop’s brutal killing at Fort Rupert.

“Some three weeks ago, sorting out some documents in my possession, I came across my hastily handwritten news report on the murder of Grenada Prime Minister Maurice Bishop,” Williams wrote.

The veteran broadcaster also revealed that he possesses hundreds of cassette recordings — including live coverage from Radio Antilles, BBC World Service, and other regional networks — documenting not only Bishop’s execution but also the U.S. invasion of Grenada that followed days later.

The Soundtrack of Revolution

Among the recordings, Williams believes he still holds his exclusive 1 A.M. interview with Maurice Bishop, conducted in St. Kitts following the signing of the Treaty of Basseterre in 1981 — the landmark event that founded the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

He also mentioned that within his archives is a newspaper detailing the 1979 coup that overthrew Prime Minister Sir Eric Gairy, the moment that thrust Bishop’s New JEWEL Movement into power.

Together, these materials offer an extraordinary window into the rise and fall of one of the Caribbean’s most visionary yet doomed political movements — and into the role of Caribbean media as both witness and conscience.

The Handwritten Pages: A Snapshot of a Region in Shock

The rediscovered notes — three weathered, ink-stained pages — capture the immediate shockwaves that swept through the region as the tragic news broke.

In his handwritten report, Williams recorded:

Barbados Prime Minister Tom Adams condemning Bishop’s killers as “disgusting murderers and barbarians.”

condemning Bishop’s killers as “disgusting murderers and barbarians.” Adams’ vow never to sit again with Grenada’s new rulers, labeling the act “the most vicious crime since the days of slavery.”

The grief of regional statesmen like Jamaica’s Michael Manley and Barbados’ Errol Barrow , who jointly denounced the killings as “a betrayal of Caribbean unity and human decency.”

and , who jointly denounced the killings as “a betrayal of Caribbean unity and human decency.” References to Radio Free Grenada’s final broadcasts, reporting soldiers firing above crowds before Bishop and his ministers were executed.

These original notes — written before dawn, while the Caribbean reeled in disbelief — preserve not just facts but the emotional temperature of an era.

Memory, Morality, and the Mission of Journalism

Williams’ rediscovery is far more than personal nostalgia; it is a reminder of journalism’s moral duty to record truth amid tragedy. His work bridged the gap between witness and history, documenting in real time how Caribbean leaders, media, and citizens grappled with the moral collapse of a revolution that once inspired hope from Kingston to Castries.

The rediscovered pages underline that the Bishop execution was not merely a Grenadian affair — it was a regional trauma that provoked diplomatic shockwaves, the U.S. military invasion, and an enduring debate on revolution, sovereignty, and betrayal.

A Legacy of Documentation and Duty

Erasmus Williams’ name already occupies a respected place in St. Kitts–Nevis journalism — a career marked by truth-telling, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to the Caribbean story. His archives — handwritten notes, cassette tapes, and interviews — now stand as one of the most valuable personal historical collections of post-colonial Caribbean politics.

As Williams continues to digitize and catalog his materials, historians and media scholars await with anticipation the public release of these recordings and documents — a firsthand account of the Caribbean’s most defining political assassination, captured by one of its most trusted voices.

SKN Times Reflection:

Erasmus Williams’ rediscovery reminds us that the past still speaks — in ink smudges, cassette static, and the words of a journalist who, four decades later, continues to guard the memory of a Caribbean that once dreamed of liberation and unity.

