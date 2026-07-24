PLP READY TO UNVEIL “RIGHT TEAM, RIGHT DIRECTION” ALL EIGHT-CANDIDATE SLATE AT MASSIVE 2026 CONVENTION

More than 30 prospective candidates reportedly faced an intensive eight-week selection process as Team PLP prepares for major national launch

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The political temperature in St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to rise sharply as the People’s Labour Party prepares to unveil its complete eight-candidate slate during its highly anticipated 2026 National Convention.

Promoted under the powerful banner “RIGHT TEAM, RIGHT DIRECTION — TEAM PLP,” the major political event is expected to attract thousands of supporters, undecided voters and citizens eager to see the team that PLP believes can offer a credible alternative government.

The two-day convention will begin with the party’s private session, or caucus, on Thursday, August 6, at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

The public session and official candidate unveiling will follow on Saturday, August 8, at the Newtown Paddock on the Bay Road in East Basseterre.

According to information surrounding the selection process, more than 30 individuals expressed an interest in becoming PLP candidates across the eight constituencies on St. Kitts.

The prospective candidates reportedly participated in a rigorous eight-week process involving interviews, assessments and consultations aimed at identifying the strongest representatives for each constituency.

Party officials are expected to present the final slate as a diverse combination of experience, professional competence, community involvement, fresh ideas and national leadership potential.

The unveiling will mark one of PLP’s most significant political moments since the 2022 general election, as the party seeks to strengthen its constituency organisations and expand its appeal across the country.

PLP, led by former Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, has frequently described itself as one of the Caribbean’s fastest-growing political organisations. The party is expected to use the convention to demonstrate its readiness to contest all eight seats on St. Kitts under one united national platform.

Saturday’s public session is also expected to feature major addresses, entertainment, constituency presentations and the formal introduction of each member of what the party is branding as “The Right Team.”

Dr. Harris is expected to centre his convention invitation around a message of inclusion, national service and political renewal:

“WE WELCOME ALL. We welcome every citizen who believes that St. Kitts and Nevis can do better. We welcome the young and the experienced, workers and business owners, our seniors, our professionals, our farmers, our fishers and every family seeking a more secure future.” “This movement is bigger than any one person, constituency or political background. Whether you supported us before or are considering us for the first time, there is a place for you in the People’s Labour Party.” “Come and meet the Right Team. Come and hear our direction for the country. Come and help us build a stronger, fairer and more prosperous St. Kitts and Nevis. Our doors are open, our hands are extended and our message is clear: WE WELCOME ALL.”

The convention is expected to outline PLP’s position on major national concerns, including employment, the cost of living, healthcare, housing, education, public safety, youth development, small-business expansion and economic opportunities.

Political observers will also be watching closely to determine whether the candidates selected through the eight-week process can generate increased momentum for the party in constituencies beyond its traditional support base.

With the full slate preparing to step onto the national stage, PLP supporters say the August convention will be more than another political gathering. They believe it will represent the official launch of a renewed campaign to return Dr. Harris and the People’s Labour Party to national office.

All eyes will therefore be on the Newtown Paddock on Saturday, August 8, when the eight candidates are publicly revealed and “RIGHT TEAM, RIGHT DIRECTION — TEAM PLP” moves from a campaign slogan to a full national political offering.