OECS Expresses Sympathy for Victims of the Earthquake in Morocco. ALL OECS students and diplomats safe and accounted for

In the wake of the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains on September 8, 2023, Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, voiced his sorrow for the loss of lives and the widespread devastation that ensued. The earthquake had a profound impact on the provinces of Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman Dr. Drew extended the condolences of the OECS Authority, expressing solidarity and prayers for the victims and their families. He affirmed the unwavering support of the OECS Authority for the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco during this trying time.

The OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Morocco’s longstanding friendship with the OECS. He conveyed the Commission’s hopes for a swift recovery for the Kingdom.

Additionally, Dr. Jules reassured the families of OECS students currently studying in Morocco, including those from St. Kitts and Nevis, that all nationals had been contacted and none had been directly affected. This timely communication provides solace and comfort to loved ones during this challenging period. The OECS stands united with Morocco, embodying the spirit of international solidarity in the face of adversity.