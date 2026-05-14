TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

ST. KITTS-BORN ALPHONSO “BAKER” MORRISHAW PASSES AWAY IN ST. THOMAS AT 92

The St. Kitts and Nevis community at home and abroad is mourning the passing of St. Kitts-born Alphonso Morrishaw, affectionately known to many as “Baker” or “Marshall,” who died on Friday, April 24, 2026, on the island of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the age of 92.

Mr. Morrishaw was residing in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas, at the time of his passing. Born on July 26, 1933, on the island of St. Kitts, he was the son of Daisy Morrishaw and Malcolm Lawrence. He received his education in St. Kitts and spent his early years working as a tailor and conductor before migrating to St. Thomas in pursuit of greater opportunities and a better future for his family.

Throughout his life, Alphonso Morrishaw became known as a hardworking and resilient family man who embraced many roles over the decades. In St. Thomas, he worked in construction, baking, tailoring, gas service, maintenance, delivery driving, and numerous other occupations as he tirelessly supported and provided for his loved ones.

Family and friends remember him as a man full of personality, warmth, and creativity. He enjoyed playing pool and dominoes, sewing, cooking, baking, dancing, reading, listening to music, sharing stories, and lending a helping hand to others whenever he could. His life journey also included several years living in New York before eventually returning to St. Thomas, while maintaining close ties with relatives and friends in Virginia and South Carolina.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Margaret Ann Elaine Abbott-Morrishaw; children Samuel Morrishaw and wife Deborah Morrishaw, Althea Morrishaw, Denise Matthew and husband Richard Matthew, Alicia Morrishaw, Alphonso Anthony “Easy” Morrishaw, Jefroy Morrishaw and wife Gweneth Morrishaw, Sherry A. Morrishaw, Daisy Huggins and husband Redford Huggins, Allison Morrishaw, George E. Morrishaw and wife Crystal Morrishaw, Esther Persaud and husband Mukesh Persaud, and Beverly Morrishaw.

He is also survived by 42 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and extended family members whose lives he touched over the years.

Alphonso Morrishaw was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy Morrishaw and Malcolm Lawrence, as well as his children Eulalie Maurishow, Euklyn L. Morrishaw, and Vanica Liburd.

Viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2026, at Blyden Memorial Chapel in St. Thomas.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at St. Paul Baptist Church, with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.

Family members have advised that all tributes may be sent via email to: morrishawtributes2026@gmail.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.

SKN Times, Times Caribbean, and St. Kitts-Nevis Daily extend sincere condolences to the Morrishaw family and all who mourn his passing.