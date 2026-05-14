NEVIS-BORN VIOLET GUMBS PASSES AWAY IN ST. THOMAS AT AGE 82

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

The family of Nevis-born matriarch Violet Gumbs is mourning her passing following her death on May 1, 2026, in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands. She was 82 years old.

Born on April 6, 1944, in Cotton Ground, Nevis, Violet Gumbs was the daughter of Gladys Abbott and Telbert Isles, both of whom preceded her in death. Throughout her life, she remained deeply connected to her Nevisian roots while building a life centered on faith, family, love, and service to those around her.

Family members described Mrs. Gumbs as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and cherished loved one whose warmth, strength, and compassion touched generations of relatives and friends across Nevis, St. Kitts, and the Virgin Islands. She is also reunited in eternal rest with her husband, Albert Gumbs.

She leaves to mourn her children: Annette Gumbs Hobson, Chearon Gumbs Donovan, Arlene Gumbs, Albert “Boyblue” Gumbs, Cheril Gumbs Nelson, Eustace Abbott, and Torita Abbott Hansby.

Also left to cherish her memory are her sons-in-law Ivan “Sabat” Hobson, Elroy Donovan, and Terrance Hansby; daughters-in-law Shondell Gumbs and Greta “Shawn” Abbott; grandchildren Nakiesha Peterson, Ivanté Hobson, Tyshanna Phillips, Shenelle Rivera, Shaquille Lacey, Kshaunique Heyliger, Tatyann Gumbs, Kishma Gumbs, Chantel Watson, Iesha White, Jamal Abbott, Jahmiela Abbott, Eustacy Abbott, Tiffany Hansby Varela, and Anthony “Tony” Hansby.

She is further survived by great-grandchildren Tykalia, Tmoi, Junia, My’Rikal, Boyboy, Corrie, Dallas, Dillon, Elijah, Jaylon, Ayana, and Jalon.

Mrs. Gumbs also leaves behind her brother Eugene Abbott; sisters-in-law Claire Peterson and Marianne Illidge; and close nieces and nephews including Elvira Maynard, Natasha Mills Quinones, Jillian Abbott Scott, Mervin Mills, and Mclynn Mills, along with many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

The family has announced that viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, at the Blyden Memorial Chapel in St. Thomas, with funeral services commencing at 10:00 a.m. at the same venue.

Burial will follow at Western Cemetery No. 3.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.

SKN Times, Times Caribbean, and St. Kitts-Nevis Daily extend sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Violet Gumbs during this period of mourning.