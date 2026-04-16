ST. KITTS MAKES GLOBAL WAVES: MINISTER HENDERSON LEADS HIGH-POWERED DELEGATION TO SEATRADE GLOBAL 2026, SECURES MAJOR CRUISE GAINS

SKN TIMES TOURISM NEWS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, April 16, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis has once again asserted its growing influence on the global tourism stage, as Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, led a dynamic delegation to the prestigious Seatrade Global 2026 held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 13–16.

The high-level delegation included key tourism and infrastructure leaders such as Adeola Moore, CEO of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority; Kayrecia Nero of the Urban Development Corporation; and Melnecia Marshall of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. Together, they represented a unified national push to elevate St. Kitts’ position within the competitive global cruise industry.

PRIVATE SECTOR STEPS UP IN GLOBAL PUSH

In a powerful show of confidence in the destination, several local tourism operators made direct investments to participate, including Blue Water Safaris, Prestige Tours, St. Kitts Scenic Railway, Isaac’s Exotic Tours, Hibiscus Spirits, Spice Mill Restaurant, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Carambola Beach Club, Caribbean Journey Masters, Old Road Rum, and Palms Court Gardens.

Their participation underscored a growing shift toward public-private collaboration, as stakeholders actively pursued new partnerships and expanded international visibility for the destination.

STRATEGIC WINS ACROSS MULTIPLE FRONTS

Over the four-day forum, the delegation engaged in intensive discussions and negotiations focused on strengthening St. Kitts’ cruise tourism product.

Destination development took center stage, with targeted meetings between local operators and shore excursion executives from major cruise lines. These engagements are expected to yield enhanced visitor experiences, increased on-island spending, and a more diversified tourism offering.

Minister Henderson and her team also advanced high-level discussions aimed at expanding commercial opportunities and deepening relationships with global cruise partners—key pillars in positioning St. Kitts for increased ship deployment in the coming years.

Equally critical were the delegation’s contributions to industry workshops addressing geopolitical shifts, evolving cruise strategies, and the importance of community integration in sustaining long-term tourism growth.

MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH: MSC WORLD EUROPA CONFIRMED

The standout achievement of the conference came with the confirmation that the MSC World Europa will include St. Kitts on its Caribbean itinerary—marking a significant boost to the Federation’s cruise portfolio.

This development signals strong confidence from global cruise operators and reinforces St. Kitts’ reputation as a premier Caribbean destination capable of accommodating next-generation mega vessels.

POSITIONING ST. KITTS FOR THE FUTURE

Minister Henderson’s leadership at Seatrade Global 2026 reflects a clear and strategic vision: to not only maintain St. Kitts’ relevance in the cruise sector but to aggressively expand its footprint.

With strengthened partnerships, enhanced product offerings, and renewed investor confidence, St. Kitts continues to chart a course toward sustained tourism growth and global competitiveness.

As the cruise industry evolves, one message from Seatrade Global 2026 is unmistakable—St. Kitts is not just participating in the conversation; it is positioning itself at the forefront of it.

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