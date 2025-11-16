BON AT 40: A STUNNING, SOUL-STIRRING LAUNCH — BANK OF NEVIS OPENS ITS ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS WITH HISTORIC, SPIRIT-FILLED TRIUMPH

TIMES CARIBBEAN BUSINESS REPORT

Charlestown, Nevis — The Bank of Nevis, the financial backbone of the Sister Isle and one of the region’s most respected indigenous institutions, has officially ignited its 40th Anniversary celebrations — and the opening event was nothing short of extraordinary.

DENRICK LIBURD

In a spectacular fusion of faith, culture, music, and corporate pride, nearly 100 members of the BON family gathered at Shiloh Baptist Church for a launch that many described as “one of the most inspiring moments in BON’s history.”

The sanctuary was filled not just with people —

but with purpose, harmony, gratitude, and the unmistakable heartbeat of a bank that continues to rise beyond boundaries.

A SPIRIT-FILLED OPENING THAT SET THE BAR FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

Pastor Wayne Maynard and the Shiloh Baptist Church congregation delivered an atmosphere charged with reverence and joy. The program unfolded like a masterfully curated celebration of Caribbean excellence and homegrown talent.

THE BON CHOIR — A RESOUNDING RETURN TO GLORY

Under the direction of Shirletta Byron, former HR Manager, the BON Choir delivered a breathtaking performance that lifted spirits and set the tone for the morning. Their voices blended with the Shiloh Choir’s majestic harmonies, creating a powerful musical tapestry that filled every corner of the sanctuary.

A SOLO THAT BROUGHT THE HOUSE TO STILLNESS

The congregation sat in awe as Mrs. Renell Daniel, daughter-in-law of BON founder Dr. Simeon Daniel and wife of Director Adrian Daniel, delivered a stirring solo performance that left an indelible mark on the morning’s proceedings. Her voice, filled with emotion and depth, reminded all present of the bank’s rich heritage and the legacy of its founders.

HOMEGROWN TALENT SHINES BRIGHTER THAN EVER

In true BON fashion, the program showcased the brilliance of its own people:

Llewelyn Newton Jr. , a BON security officer, stunned the congregation with a soulful saxophone performance.

, a BON security officer, stunned the congregation with a soulful saxophone performance. Stascius Wallace , displaying exceptional musical mastery on the piano, elevated the experience to new heights.

, displaying exceptional musical mastery on the piano, elevated the experience to new heights. And the young Daniel children, showcasing gifts beyond their years, left attendees deeply moved and full of pride.

This was not just a service — it was a testament to BON’s living legacy of nurturing talent, community spirit, and cultural pride.

LEADERS WHO INSPIRE — WORDS THAT WILL ECHO THROUGH THE YEAR

BON’s CEO, Denrick Liburd, delivered a powerful and heartfelt presentation centered on the bank’s greatest asset: its people. His message reinforced a truth deeply ingrained in BON’s culture — that the institution’s resilience and growth over four decades are rooted in its unwavering commitment to service, integrity, and community development.

Chairman Damion Hobson followed with remarks that were both reflective and forward-looking. His presentation of a generous donation on behalf of the bank underscored BON’s longstanding tradition of giving back, uplifting the island, and investing in the people who continue to shape its success.

A MOMENT GROUNDED IN PURPOSE AND FAITH

Through Jasmine Herbert’s Scripture reading, the morning was anchored in a message of hope, faith, and gratitude — a reminder that BON’s journey has always been one guided by divine purpose and community trust.

Pastor Maynard’s sermon, rich with wisdom and encouragement, resonated deeply, leaving many inspired and energized for the celebrations ahead.

A RECORD TURNOUT — A HISTORIC SHOW OF UNITY

With a turnout that surpassed expectations and set a new benchmark for internal engagement, BON’s 40th Anniversary launch stands as a defining moment. It showcased a workforce united in pride, purpose, and forward momentum — a true reflection of a bank that continues to evolve while staying rooted in its core values.

AN EVENT EXECUTED WITH FLAWLESS EXCELLENCE

Special commendation was extended to BON’s Social Events & Ceremonies Sub-Committee, whose meticulous planning and coordination ensured that the milestone event unfolded flawlessly. Their dedication set the perfect tone for a year of celebrations that promise to highlight BON’s achievements, vision, and future direction.

BON also warmly welcomed the reigning Bank of Nevis Miss Culture Queen, Reneé Davis, whose presence added elegance and cultural prestige to the occasion.

A NEW ERA BEGINS: BON — 40 YEARS & RISING

With the opening ceremony setting an exceptionally high standard, the Bank of Nevis steps boldly into its 40th Anniversary year with renewed energy, profound gratitude, and an unwavering commitment to its guiding philosophy:

“Banking Beyond Boundaries.”

A spirit-filled beginning for a milestone year —

and a powerful reminder that BON is not just a bank…

it is a legacy, a family, a community, and a rising force in Caribbean finance.