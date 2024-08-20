If There Is Turmoil in National Security, the Advisors Must Go,” Says Former Commissioner Austin Williams

“

**BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 19, 2024** – In the wake of a disturbing surge in violent crime that has claimed 25 lives in 2024 alone, including the recent tragic murders of a businesswoman, a popular dancehall artiste, and a child, former Commissioner of Police Austin Williams has spoken out about the alleged turmoil within the Ministry of National Security. The turmoil reportedly centers on a rift between Commissioner of Police James Sutton and a cadre of six national security advisors.

Since Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew took over the Ministry of National Security 24 months ago, the Federation has witnessed a shocking 63 murders, prompting widespread concern about the effectiveness of the government’s crime-fighting strategies. Allegations of internal strife between Commissioner Sutton and the advisors have only added to the public’s anxiety.

Taking to social media, Former Commissioner Williams did not mince words in his assessment of the situation. “If there is turmoil in National Security, the advisors must be the ones to go,” Williams declared. He suggested that scapegoating within the security apparatus is not the solution and implied that the advisors might not be pulling their weight. “You’re always looking for a scapegoat. I hope they realize that the force is understrength. I wonder if they are getting paid, never heard of some of them,” Williams remarked, casting doubt on the qualifications and visibility of some of the advisors.

Williams also highlighted the longstanding issues within the force, noting that he had been pushing for certain proposals for over 15 years. “May not have been taken seriously but they are still relevant,” he added, suggesting that past recommendations to strengthen the police force had been overlooked.

In a final note of support for the embattled Commissioner Sutton, Williams urged those involved to shift their focus away from the Commissioner. “Leave the Commissioner alone,” he asserted, indicating that the real issues lie elsewhere within the national security framework.

As the country grapples with the rising tide of violence and the apparent discord among its top security officials, the call for decisive action and unity in leadership has never been more urgent. The public and the security forces alike will be watching closely to see how these alleged tensions are resolved in the critical weeks ahead.