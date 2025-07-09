St. Kitts and Nevis announces opening of bids for geothermal energy production ​ 

OECS MEDIA RELEASE

July 9, 2025

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Commission is pleased to announce another major milestone in the region’s sustainable energy journey: the official opening of bids for the production drilling phase for the St. Kitts and Nevis geothermal power project.

A total of five bids from internationally recognised firms were received for the initiative on Nevis, a cornerstone of the Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), which marks a significant step towards energy sovereignty, resilience, and a cleaner future for an OECS Member State.

Drilling to produce geothermal energy to drive an electric turbine at Hamilton Estate is expected to begin in early 2026 following the awarding of the contract to the successful bidder.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, confirmed in his national address, delivered late on Monday, July 7:

“I am also thrilled to report that the partnership between the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration to finally bring our geothermal energy potential to life is bearing fruit. With deep earth thermal reservoirs already identified, the international bidding process for drilling of production wells progressed such that bids were opened a few days ago and five internationally recognised firms have submitted proposals. With US $37 million [approximately EC $100 million] already secured through the Caribbean Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the Saudi Fund for Development, we expect drilling to commence in early 2026.”

A 30-megawatt geothermal plant, once operational, is expected to provide baseload renewable energy for both Nevis and St. Kitts, delivering cleaner, more affordable electricity and advancing the Federation’s goal of true energy independence.

Prime Minister Drew highlighted the transformative impact:

“Once operational, this geothermal plant could provide baseload renewable energy for Nevis and St. Kitts. It means cleaner energy, cheaper electricity, and true energy sovereignty for future generations.”

The OECS Commission commends the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration for their leadership and vision. The geothermal project is a flagship for the OECS GEOBUILD Programme, which aims to unlock geothermal potential across five participating Member States, reduce fossil fuel dependence, and foster sustainable economic growth.

St. Kitts and Nevis will become the third OECS Member State and the second in CARICOM to develop a geothermal power plant, following Dominica’s planned inauguration of a 10-megawatt plant in the Roseau Valley at Christmas 2025. Guadeloupe has been producing about 5% of its electricity from geothermal sources since 1986.

The Federation recently placed the spotlight on Nevis’s geothermal development at an international forum as part of the Global Sustainable Island Summit (GSIS 2025), held in both Charlestown and Basseterre in early June.

Delegates at the GSIS Nevis geothermal forum visit the site earmarked for development into a 30-megawatt geothermal power plant

The forum featured technical discussions from renewable energy experts and a site visit of the Hamilton geothermal field, the base for the St. Kitts and Nevis Island Climate Enhancement Project (SKNICE), which both Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley and Prime Minister Drew view as a transformative opportunity” for the Federation and the region as a whole.

SKNICE is part of the federal Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA). SISA is built on seven foundational pillars, each relying on the other: energy transition, water security, food security, sustainable industries, sustainable settlements, circular economy, and health and social protection. Each pillar supports a critical area of life in the Federation, which together represent the infrastructure of a “future-ready nation”, said Dr. Drew.

The OECS Commission reiterates its commitment to supporting all Member States in advancing renewable energy solutions that benefit people, economies, and the environment as the region begins the 2025-2035 OECS Decade of Action for Sustainable Energy Development.

Map of Nevis: Production drilling is set to take place at the geothermal field containing wells N-3 and N-4

Project details

Location: Hamilton, Nevis, St. Kitts and Nevis

Hamilton, Nevis, St. Kitts and Nevis Scope: Drilling of production and reinjection wells for a geothermal power plant

Drilling of production and reinjection wells for a geothermal power plant Funding partners: Caribbean Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, Saudi Fund for Development

Caribbean Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, Saudi Fund for Development Timeline: Drilling to commence in early 2026

Drilling to commence in early 2026 Expected output: Baseload renewable energy for St Kitts and Nevis