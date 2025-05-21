NEVISIAN DR. BERNEECE HERBERT AWARDED NEARLY HALF A MILLION DOLLARS TO LEAD CLEAN ENERGY WORKFORCE INITIATIVE FOR MINORITY YOUTH

JACKSON, Miss. – May 22, 2025 — In a bold stride toward equity, innovation, and sustainability, Nevisian-born Dr. Berneece Herbert has been awarded a $499,996 grant to lead a transformational workforce development initiative aimed at preparing minority youth for booming careers in the clean energy sector.

The prestigious grant comes from the Gulf Research Program (GRP) of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, as part of a $3 million investment to support seven cutting-edge projects designed to connect Gulf Coast residents (ages 16 to 25) with high-quality jobs in the transitioning energy economy.

Dr. Herbert, Chair of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at Jackson State University (JSU), is spearheading the initiative titled:

“Strengthening Minority Opportunity Youth Participation for a Future-Ready Energy Literate and Resilient Workforce.”

The project will equip young people with essential employment and life skills, strengthen their energy literacy, and prepare them to thrive in clean energy industries like solar, wind, and hydrogen power—a critical shift as the U.S. moves away from fossil fuels.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between industry needs and workforce development by empowering minority youth with the tools they need to succeed in this high-growth sector,” said Dr. Herbert.

A Daughter of Nevis, A Leader of Change

Dr. Herbert’s path from Nevis to national recognition in academia and research spans over two decades of expertise in socio-economic development, strategic planning, and public sector investment. Her résumé includes roles as Urban Planning Director for the Nevis Island Government, faculty at Alabama A&M University, and now a dynamic leader at Jackson State University.

She has also previously led projects under the USDA, NSF, and MarTREC, addressing critical issues like climate change, food security, and sustainable communities.

Empowering Youth, Advancing Justice

The program is not just about training—it’s about transformation. As clean energy becomes a central economic driver in the Gulf of Mexico and across the U.S., Dr. Herbert’s work will help ensure young, underserved populations are not left behind.

“This initiative is a game changer—not just for Mississippi, but for the entire region,” said Karena Mothershed, Program Director of GRP’s Board on Gulf Education and Engagement. “We’re excited to see leaders like Dr. Herbert at the helm of this vital work.”

Key collaborators include Refill Jackson Inc., HRC Consulting, and Just Green Mississippi.

This landmark grant is a resounding endorsement of Jackson State University’s commitment to driving environmental innovation, advancing equity, and shaping the next generation of energy leaders—with a Nevisian visionary at the forefront.

