“NOT ONE OF THEM CAN STOP US!” — DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS IGNITES POLITICAL FIRESTORM AT PLP PRESS CONFERENCE AHEAD OF MEGA CONVENTION



“Bring Back PLP!” Rallying Cry Roars Across the Federation

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 9, 2025 | SKN Times

In a thunderous declaration that sent political tremors across the nation, PLP Leader and 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris delivered a fiery, impassioned address at the People’s Labour Party Monthly Press Conference for July, leaving no doubt that the PLP is preparing to storm back into government — unfiltered, unapologetic, and unstoppable.

“Yes, we will bring back PLP. With your help, with your passion, with your participation… we will bring back PLP — and not one of them would be able to stop it!” Dr. Harris roared, electrifying the room and reigniting the movement’s momentum just days before their highly anticipated National Convention at Greenlands Park on Saturday, July 12th.

Calling for unity, patriotism, and purpose, Dr. Harris urged the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to rally around a party that delivered for the people before — and is ready to do it again.

“We say to you: Give us the chance to contribute again to nation-building. We will utilize every willing and able citizen. We encourage them to join us in this patriotic task,” he stated emphatically.

The PLP Leader’s words were more than a speech — they were a clarion call to action. In a time of growing discontent with the current administration’s string of broken promises, failed policies, and rising crime, Harris’ address served as a sharp contrast: a reminder of what competent, people-centered governance once looked like — and what could soon return.

“Yes, we can build our country together — for all of us,” Dr. Harris declared. “So I’m inviting all of you… to show solidarity with the People’s Labour Party… to show solidarity with Dr. Timothy Harris, who has served this country so well, so nice, and wonderfully before.”

He ended with a direct invitation to the people:

“Come to Greenlands Park on Saturday the 12th around 3.30, 3 o’clock. Let us show solidarity together as we enjoin ourselves in a public display to bring a better life to all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Together we can — and together we will.”

The rallying cry “BRING BACK PLP” now echoes louder than ever, backed by a groundswell of support that is growing by the day.

THE COUNTDOWN TO GREENLANDS HAS BEGUN.

The People’s Labour Party’s 2025 National Convention promises to be a political earthquake, as thousands are expected to flood Greenlands Park this Saturday to declare, with one voice:

Bring Back Jobs. Bring Back Housing. Bring Back Compassion. Bring Back PLP.

Not one of them can stop it.