NATIONAL HOUSING CORPORATION AND EAST COAST HOUSING DEVELOPMENT MOVING AHEAD WITH PHASE ONE OF THE HOUSING PROJECT

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 18, 2024 (SKNIS) – The dream of homeownership is coming closer to reality for many persons across St. Kitts, as East Coast Housing Development and the National Housing Corporation (NHC) are moving ahead with the buildout of phase one of the housing programme.

Two climate-smart model homes were previously built and handed over to two deserving families—one in Conaree and the other in Taylor’s Village.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew visited a site in St. Peter’s today, September 18, where land is being cleared for home construction. Dr. Drew expressed his elation in this significant step being taken to foster sustainable development and provide affordable housing solutions, thereby creating generational wealth across the Federation.

Mr. David Morton, a security guard at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, is one of the successful candidates who will benefit from the first phase of the housing programme.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said this is exactly what the government’s Housing Revolution is intended to do; which is to provide affordable, climate-resilient homes to the average citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Persons like David should also have the opportunity to own a home, and I know that he feels really good that NHC and this programme is coming through to help him to own his own home and so I would want to congratulate him,” Dr. Drew said.

An overjoyed Mr. Morton thanked Prime Minister Dr. Drew for his active role in seeing this project to fruition and for ensuring that ordinary families benefit.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew ended by congratulating the Minister responsible for Housing and Human Settlement, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley for his hard work in leading the housing revolution in St. Kitts and Nevis.