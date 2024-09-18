EFFICIENT JUSTICE SYSTEM STRENGTHENED WITH PASSAGE OF THE VOLUNTARY BILL OF INDICTMENT BILL, 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 18, 2024 (SKNIS): In a historic step toward enhancing judicial efficiency, the Voluntary Bill of Indictment Bill, 2024, was successfully passed in the National Assembly on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. The Bill, first introduced on July 05, 2024, was spearheaded through the House by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Garth Wilkin.

The Voluntary Bill of Indictment Bill aims to streamline legal proceedings by allowing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to directly bring serious criminal cases to trial without the need for preliminary hearings in the Magistrate’s Court. This provision is expected to expedite the resolution of cases where the evidence is robust and a swift trial is in the public interest. By bypassing the committal proceedings, the Bill enhances judicial efficiency and reduces the burden on court resources.

“The passage of this Bill is a vital reform in our justice system,” remarked Honourable Wilkin. “By allowing for voluntary bills of indictment, we are ensuring that serious cases, particularly those involving vulnerable witnesses or where the right to a fair trial is at risk, are handled with the urgency and thoroughness they deserve.”

Under the provisions of the Bill, the DPP may file a voluntary bill in the High Court for cases of serious fraud, crimes involving vulnerable victims, or when expeditious trials are necessary. This eliminates the need for a paper committal in the Magistrate’s Court, allowing the judicial system to focus on timely case resolution and the effective allocation of resources.

The Bill also outlines procedures for filing, service, and management of voluntary bills, ensuring that cases move swiftly through the legal process. In instances where the accused avoids court appearances, warrants may be issued to ensure compliance. Additionally, safeguards are in place for judicial review of the DPP’s decisions to ensure fairness and adherence to statutory powers.

Attorney General Wilkin said that the passage of the Voluntary Bill of Indictment Bill, 2024, marks a pivotal moment in legal reform for St. Kitts and Nevis, demonstrating the government’s commitment to creating a more efficient and effective judicial system that serves the public interest.

This legislative step, he said, is expected to ease the caseload on the courts, promote the quick resolution of serious criminal matters, and contribute to overall judicial reform in the Federation.

-30-