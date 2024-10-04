TRIBUTE TO A LIFELONG FRIEND: DR. SIR KENNEDY SIMMONDS REMEMBERS ROY JONES

In a heartfelt social media post, Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds, former Prime Minister and National Hero, paid tribute to his lifelong friend and cabinet colleague, Roy Jones, who passed away on October 4, 2024.

“My Tribute to Roy Jones

Fitzroy Pitman Jones and I first met as primary school youngsters attending Sunday School at Brother Rogiers Church, Norwich Holiness Mission, located at the corner of Rosemary Lane and Central Street. In addition to Sunday School every Sunday, we also had to attend Bible class every Tuesday afternoon. We enjoyed taking part in Sunday school concerts to celebrate special seasons in the church year.

Roy was mature beyond his years, and diligent in everything he was given to do. He was honest, hardworking, and resourceful. These characteristics served him well in later years.

Our paths diverged when I went to Jamaica for college, and he later migrated to England. In England, Roy’s diligence, penchant for hard work, and resourcefulness led him to develop considerable expertise in the field of Insurance.

In the early 1970s, he was brought home from England by the Labour Administration of the day to set up the National Caribbean Insurance Company, and with his usual diligence, hard work, and resourcefulness, he did just that and became the first General Manager of the institution.

Instead of lauding his magnificent achievement, the Government of the day chastised him for attending PAM public meetings. His response was to inform them that he intended to vote for his boyhood friend, who was then the candidate for East Basseterre. As a result of these irreconcilable differences, Roy resigned and returned to England.

However, his brief sojourn at home rekindled his love and passion for his native land, and Roy soon returned home. With his natural drive and resourcefulness, he established Reliance Agencies, which is still going strong under the management of his son, Yuri.

Roy contributed articles for The Democrat newspaper and eventually became the Editor, doing an amazing job under very difficult circumstances. He was the kind of person you called on when you had a difficult or impossible job to do, like being a candidate for election in a hardcore Labour seat.

When I asked Roy to run for Constituency #7, he was living in New York, but he agreed to return home. Initially, our internal polling showed him way behind, but he worked hard and steadily improved his position. Eventually, he told me that people in that area were obsessed with the idea of having a hospital and thought that if he got that hospital built, it would be a game-changer. I used every resource at my disposal and got the hospital built, and Roy won the seat.

Roy Jones served his country with distinction. He was an insurance pioneer, Minister of Government, newspaper editor, and real estate entrepreneur.

As we celebrate his exceptional life today, I extend condolences to his entire family on behalf of my own family. I am deeply saddened, but I urge the family to sorrow not without hope, but with the blessed assurance of the resurrection to eternal life.

I am grateful to my son Kennedy, who is serving as my representative today at the homegoing service in Florida for my friend and former Minister of Tourism of St. Kitts & Nevis. Rest in eternal peace, Roy.”