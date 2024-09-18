PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW PAYS FOLLOW-UP VISIT TO SITE FOR THE CLIMATE-SMART HOSPITAL WHERE LANDS ARE NOW BEING CLEARED

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 18, 2024 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, paid a visit to the site of the new climate-smart J. N. France General Hospital on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, where the land is being cleared to facilitate soil testing and other environmental assessments.

Accompanied by Special Advisor to the Government, Ambassador His Excellency Leon Natta-Nelson, Prime Minister Dr. Drew reiterated the urgent need for the construction of a climate-resilient medical facility, amidst the growing challenges posed by climate change.

R

“The reason why we have chosen this as our first major project is because we know that with the scourge of climate change and stronger hurricanes, we must have a hospital that can withstand that,” Dr. Drew said.

The health minister referenced the significant damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in July of this year to the health infrastructures of Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We cannot afford to have that happen here in St. Kitts and Nevis. So if a hurricane hits we have to make sure that if there is one infrastructure that should be standing, it should be the hospital and that is why we have made this a major project,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Natta-Nelson noted that work continues on the capital project following the signing of the necessary contracts in May, 2024.

He explained that the lands are being cleared now “because we want to get to the soil for testing to make sure that we can give the soil analysis to the architects to ensure that they establish a proper hospital that is resilient enough to withstand category five hurricanes and any natural disasters that may come along.”

The construction of the new hospital is a cooperation project between the Governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan). Prime Minister Dr. Drew and Ambassador Natta-Nelson again extended their gratitude to the Taiwan government for the financial and technical assistance offered for the successful buildout of this project.

-30-