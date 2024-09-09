“YOU CANNOT HAVE A MINISTER OWN A FARM AND CARRY AGRICULTURE IN HIS PORTFOLIO. LIKEWISE YOU CANNOT HAVE A MINISTER AND HIS WIFE BE PROMOTERS WHILE CARRYING ENTERTAINMENT IN HIS PORTFOLIO”: Social Media Erupts as Promoters Phonse Rodney and Ermelin Duggins Clash Online

Social Media Abuzz as Prominent Promoters Phonse Rodney and Ermelin Duggins Engage in War of Words

The social media landscape has been set ablaze as two of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most prominent promoters—Phonse Rodney, mastermind behind popular events like Cooler Fete and Soca Revenge, and Ermelin Sebastian Duggins, wife of Minister Samal Duggins and a key figure in major events like Breaking Dawn and Inception—engaged in a heated online exchange.

The social media storm ignited after SKN Times posted a controversial “Question of the Day” that highlighted the achievements of Rodney, one of the island’s most celebrated promoters. The post questioned why an overseas promoter was flown in for the recently held Creatives Convention, suggesting that local talent, like Rodney, should be prioritized by the Ministry of the Creative Economy.

The post read:

“Which overseas promoter, flown in and paid to present at our Creatives Convention, has achieved what our own premier promoter, Mr. Phonse Rodney, hasn’t? Shouldn’t the Creative Economy and Ministry focus on promoting, developing, and appreciating OUR OWN?”

Rodney responded with a lengthy and impassioned comment, expressing his pride in his achievements, despite facing challenges, and calling for a focus on empowering local talent. He also highlighted what he believes are significant issues facing the country, including economic difficulties and alleged political victimization.

Rodney’s post included strong remarks, stating:

“YOU CANNOT HAVE A MINISTER OWN A FARM AND CARRY AGRICULTURE IN HIS PORTFOLIO. LIKEWISE YOU CANNOT HAVE A MINISTER AND HIS WIFE BE PROMOTERS WHILE CARRYING ENTERTAINMENT IN HIS PORTFOLIO. It will bring insider trading, corruption, and injustice.”

These comments sparked further controversy, particularly drawing a response from Ermelin Duggins, who is Chairperson of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and a prominent figure in the local entertainment scene. Duggins replied directly to Rodney’s claims, challenging him to present evidence of any wrongdoing:

“Phonse Rodney, my professional advice to you (as a promoter) is to invite the Minister of Agriculture and Entertainment on the first episode of your podcast so that you can present your EVIDENCE of victimization, insider trading, and injustice brought to your brand so that the Minister can respond.”

Duggins went on to suggest that Rodney’s claims could be addressed in a more public forum, even offering to record his proposed podcast at the next Creative Arts Convention or the future state-of-the-art facility currently being developed for creatives.

Rodney’s initial statement and Duggins’ sharp response have drawn significant public attention, with many locals chiming in on the debate. Some have taken Rodney’s side, agreeing with his critiques of political involvement in entertainment and agriculture, while others have applauded Duggins for her candid response.

The issue raises questions about conflicts of interest and the allocation of government portfolios, particularly when it comes to areas like entertainment and agriculture, where business and politics often intersect.

Rodney’s closing statement directed at Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew added further weight to his remarks, stating:

“PM Drew, if you are reading this, please give me a call. My workers and stakeholders have been affected, don’t mistake my silence for acceptance.”

As the conversation unfolds online, the social media clash between Rodney and Duggins has sparked broader debates about local business, politics, and the state of the creative economy in St. Kitts and Nevis. Many are now eagerly awaiting further developments in this ongoing saga.