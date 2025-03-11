GEORID BELLE, MBE, HONORED BY THE KING FOR REVOLUTIONIZING CUSTOMS & EXCISE: A LEGACY OF SERVICE AND EXCELLENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – March 11, 2025 – A towering figure in the realm of national service, former Comptroller of Customs and Excise Georid Belle was today bestowed with a prestigious honor as part of the King’s Birthday 2024 Honours, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis.

Belle, who served as Comptroller of the Customs and Excise Department until 2017, is hailed as the architect of modernization in customs administration, transforming the department into a more efficient, transparent, and technologically advanced institution. His leadership ushered in a new era of trade facilitation, regulatory compliance, and revenue generation, earning him widespread respect both locally and regionally.

A Visionary Leader Who Changed the Game

With a keen eye for innovation and an unwavering commitment to public service, Belle implemented groundbreaking reforms that reshaped customs operations. Under his stewardship, the department moved from paper-based inefficiencies to a digitalized system, improving border security, trade regulations, and customs enforcement. His foresight strengthened the country’s economic framework, ensuring greater accountability and seamless international trade processes.

A Well-Deserved Honor

Today’s recognition stands as a testament to Belle’s unwavering dedication. Those who worked alongside him recall his relentless pursuit of excellence, his fair yet firm leadership, and his mentorship of young officers—many of whom now hold key positions in the department.

A Legacy That Lives On

Though retired from public office, Belle’s influence remains deeply embedded in the foundation of the Customs and Excise Department. His legacy continues to inspire a new generation of customs officers who strive to uphold the principles of integrity, efficiency, and service to the nation.

As St. Kitts & Nevis celebrates this momentous honor, Georid Belle’s name will forever be etched in the annals of national history—a visionary leader, a transformative force, and a patriot who dedicated his life to the betterment of his country.

Congratulations, Mr. Georid Belle—your legacy is undeniable, your service unmatched! #HonoringExcellence #NationalHero #GeoridBelle