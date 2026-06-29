NATION TO BID FAREWELL TO A STATESMAN: GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL FUNERAL FOR FORMER DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER HUGH C. HEYLIGER

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 29, 2026 — Saint Kitts and Nevis will pause in solemn national reflection next month as the Government accords an Official Funeral to the late Honourable Hugh C. Heyliger, former Deputy Prime Minister, educator, economist, parliamentarian, Methodist lay pastor, and one of Sandy Point’s most distinguished sons.

The Government has announced that Mr. Heyliger, who passed away at his home at the age of 80, will be honoured with the formal state-assisted public ceremony in recognition of his decades of service to the Federation and his significant contribution to national development.

An Official Funeral is typically reserved for individuals of profound national importance, including former Premiers, Government Ministers, Parliamentarians, and others whose lives and service have left a lasting mark on the country.

Mr. Heyliger’s public life spanned some of the most important years in the modern development of Saint Kitts and Nevis. A trained economist and educator, he served as Director of the Government Planning Unit from 1980 to 1984, helping to shape national policy and development planning during a critical period in the Federation’s post-independence journey.

He later entered frontline politics and served as Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and Development from 1989, before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education in November 1994. Following the 1995 general elections, Mr. Heyliger continued his national service as Leader of the Opposition until 2000, playing a central role in parliamentary democracy and national debate.

But his legacy extended well beyond elected office.

After his years in Parliament, Mr. Heyliger continued to serve the nation through education as Director of Institutional Development at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, where he helped influence another generation of young people and future leaders.

He was also deeply respected for his spiritual service as a Lay Pastor in the Methodist Church, where his sermons were remembered as thoughtful, reflective, and deeply challenging, encouraging listeners to pursue faith, purpose, service, and a higher calling.

In honour of his life and contribution, the Government has declared a three-day period of national mourning from Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, July 9, 2026. During this period, all flags on government buildings and official residences across the Federation are to be flown at half-mast.

The Official Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at the Wesley Methodist Church on Seaton Street, Basseterre. Viewing and tributes will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by the formal service at 2:00 p.m.

Before the funeral service, Mr. Heyliger will Lie in State at Government Headquarters from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, giving citizens and residents an opportunity to pay their final respects. An Official Condolence Book will also be available for signing during that time.

The Government has invited citizens and residents from all walks of life to join in honouring the memory of a man whose contribution touched politics, education, public administration, faith, and community life.

For Sandy Point, Hugh C. Heyliger was a proud and accomplished son of the soil. For Saint Kitts and Nevis, he was a national servant whose work helped shape institutions, strengthen democracy, and inspire public service. For those who knew him personally, he was remembered as a man of intellect, conviction, faith, and quiet dignity.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has extended its deepest condolences to the Heyliger family, friends, former colleagues, students, members of the Methodist community, the people of Sandy Point, and all who were touched by his life and service.

As the Federation prepares to say farewell, the late Honourable Hugh C. Heyliger will be remembered not only for the offices he held, but for the values he represented: service, discipline, education, faith, and country.

May he rest in eternal peace.