PM KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR URGES CALM AMID VENEZUELA WAR RUMOURS — ‘PLEASE BE CALM. MY NAME IS KAMLA.’

By Times Caribbean Newsroom

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago — October 23, 2025: A short video clip of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar addressing reporters has gone viral across social media, sparking debate, speculation, and a flurry of online commentary. In the clip, the Prime Minister, appearing composed yet firm, says:

“Please be calm. My name is Kamla. Be calm.”

The statement, delivered during a media interaction at the Recruitment Drive Center at the Couva Cycling Velodrome, came amid mounting online rumours of an impending “war in Venezuela” and alleged Russian military involvement in the region.

Disinformation in the Age of Anxiety

Persad-Bissessar, who returned to the Prime Minister’s Office earlier this year following a closely contested general election, dismissed the rumours as “fear-mongering” — accusing social media operatives and fringe commentators of “manufacturing panic” to destabilize public confidence.

“There is no report of war, no intelligence of missiles, and certainly no cause for alarm,” she told reporters.

Her remarks come at a time when information warfare and online manipulation have increasingly blurred the lines between verified geopolitical developments and viral fabrications. Trinidad and Tobago, sharing close proximity and energy ties with Venezuela, remains acutely sensitive to regional instability, particularly given its role in the Caribbean energy and refugee corridors.

The Venezuela Context: Tensions, but No War

The rumours stemmed from a series of unverified posts on social media claiming that “thousands of Russian missiles” had been delivered to Venezuela — claims which no credible international news outlet or government agency has substantiated.

Regional observers note that while Venezuela continues to maintain deep military and economic partnerships with Russia, there is no credible indication of military escalation in the southern Caribbean.

Political analyst Dr. Asha Samaroo told Times Caribbean that the incident underscores “how fragile public trust has become in a digital ecosystem where disinformation can travel faster than fact.”

“When a WhatsApp message or TikTok video can spark national anxiety within hours, leaders have to respond not only with facts, but with a tone that reassures the public — and that’s exactly what Kamla did,” Samaroo explained.

Diplomatic Balancing Act

Relations between Trinidad and Venezuela have long been complex and transactional, shaped by energy diplomacy, border security, and migration management. The two nations share a maritime border and overlapping interests in gas production, particularly through the Dragon Gas Field project, which has been repeatedly delayed by international sanctions and political shifts in Caracas.

Persad-Bissessar’s refusal to engage in what she called a “tit-for-tat” with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez — who allegedly accused her of “driving Trinidad and Tobago off a cliff” — demonstrates an effort to avoid inflaming already sensitive diplomatic channels.

This cautious response contrasts sharply with the aggressive posturing sometimes seen in regional politics, and reflects the Prime Minister’s long-standing diplomatic philosophy: measured rhetoric, calm leadership, and constitutional restraint.

Social Media Frenzy and the Politics of Fear

The viral spread of the video, amplified by local media personality Ian Alleyne and the Ian Alleyne Network, has drawn millions of views within hours. The clip, framed with hashtags like #Crimewatch, #TrendingNow, and #CaribbeanNews, became the latest example of how journalism, citizen reporting, and entertainment are colliding in real time.

Analysts suggest that the incident highlights a deeper issue: the erosion of media literacy and the urgent need for governments across the region to establish rapid-response communication units capable of countering viral falsehoods before they metastasize into full-blown crises.

Calm Leadership Amid the Noise

Ultimately, Persad-Bissessar’s brief but resonant statement — “Please be calm. My name is Kamla.” — may come to symbolize more than a rebuttal of fake news. It reflects a broader call for rational discourse, civic patience, and the reassertion of truth in a Caribbean media space increasingly dominated by chaos and conjecture.

In a world where misinformation can spread faster than the truth, the Prime Minister’s tone — steady, deliberate, and maternal — may have been exactly what the nation needed to hear.

Times Caribbean will continue to monitor developments related to regional security, Venezuelan affairs, and the spread of disinformation across Caribbean networks.

#Trinidad #Venezuela #KamlaPersadBissessar #CaribbeanNews #TimesCaribbean #Geopolitics #InformationWarfare #RegionalSecurity