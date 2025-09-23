CCM ACTIVIST HAILS “BEST YEARS” UNDER DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS’ TEAM UNITY — SLAMS CURRENT GOVERNMENT AS VISIONLESS AND ADRIFT

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 23, 2025 (SKN Times) — In a stunning and unfiltered social media post that has electrified political discussion across the Federation, prominent CCM activist, community leader, and blogger Timothy Caines has hailed the seven-year tenure of the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris–led Team Unity administration as the most successful and unifying period in the modern history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Caines, a long-standing voice from the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) in Nevis, described the 2015–2022 Team Unity years as a golden era of development, unity, and hope — contrasting it sharply with what he slammed as the “visionless, directionless collapse” of governance today.

“THE BEST YEARS THUS FAR”

“The seven years of the Team Unity Government were the best years thus far of SKN. All indicators of our development were up,” Caines declared in a fiery Facebook post.

He credited Dr. Harris’s coalition with fostering unprecedented federal harmony, recounting how Kittitians freely flocked to Nevis on weekends and holidays, while Nevisians, for the first time in history, felt “truly a part of the Federal construct, as a welcomed and equal member.”

Political analysts note that this testimony from a CCM stalwart is particularly striking given the fractured state of national politics today. Caines’s post has been interpreted as both a nostalgic reflection and a blistering critique of the current administration’s failings.

FROM UNITY TO UNCERTAINTY

Since the dissolution of Team Unity, Caines argued, the Federation has plunged into instability and economic despair.

“Since the collapse, it seems we don’t know if we are coming or going. No vision, no direction. No money. No prospects. We are again adrift separately, but connected; because one needs a lifeline, and the other needs insurance,” he wrote.

Caines’s words echo a growing sentiment among citizens who feel betrayed by the promises of post-Unity leadership and who now lament a return to old divisions between Basseterre and Charlestown.

A CALL TO ACTION

The blogger didn’t stop at lamentation. He issued a rallying cry to Nevisians and Kittitians alike:

#MyPlatform

#CallingAllWolves

#ChangeTheMindset

#LetUsBeNevisiansAgain

#2027Loading

The hashtags signal a growing undercurrent of discontent — and perhaps the early rumblings of a political movement that could shape the 2027 general elections.

ANALYSIS: HARRIS’S LEGACY LOOMS LARGE

This rare cross-island endorsement of Dr. Harris’s leadership by a CCM activist is both a political headache and a historical marker. It highlights a paradox: even as Harris has been vilified by detractors, his administration is increasingly remembered by ordinary citizens for its delivery, prosperity, and unprecedented federal unity.

By contrast, today’s Labour-led government under Dr. Terrance Drew faces mounting criticism for directionless policies, economic stagnation, and broken federal relations.

Caines’s post cuts through partisan noise and lands a heavy blow: the Federation once had vision, cohesion, and growth under Team Unity — and now, it stands adrift, divided, and rudderless.

THE BATTLE FOR 2027 BEGINS

Whether Timothy Caines intended it or not, his post has lit a fire under political observers. With his #2027Loading hashtag, he has fueled speculation about new alignments, renewed federal partnerships, and possibly a political comeback for Dr. Harris’s brand of governance.

What is certain is this: the shadow of Team Unity still looms over St. Kitts and Nevis. And as dissatisfaction grows, so too does the haunting question — did we squander our best years?